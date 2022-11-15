Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
athleticbusiness.com
Ex-Basketball Player Sues Great Danes Coach, AD, University
A former basketball player at the State University of New York at Albany has filed a lawsuit against the head coach, athletic director and the university, stemming from a pre-game incident involving the player and coach in November 2021, the Daily Gazette of Schenectady, N.Y., reported. Former Great Danes player...
ubspectrum.com
Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2
Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
thereminder.com
Councilor gives, gets criticism on sports field announcement
AGAWAM – The one thing everyone agrees on is that the recent improvements to Borgatti and Memorial parks are a welcome boost for the town and the Agawam Little League. It’s the timing of a ceremony celebrating the state-funded work that had one local leader crying foul, and youth sports volunteers publicly calling her out.
iBerkshires.com
Lee and Lenox Girl Scout Troops Welcome New Girls
LENOX, Mass. — Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in grades K through 4. Girl membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial Assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary. There are a range of meeting days and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
iBerkshires.com
Lana M. Bator, 80
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Mrs. Lana M. (Dion) Bator, 80, of Cheshire, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born in Adams on January 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Francis and Yvonne (Morin) Dion. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Embattled ex-Bishop of the Diocese of Albany retires from priesthood
The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Howard James Hubbard, announced that he is fully retiring from ministry. Once the youngest bishop in the country, he was also named in seven child sexual abuse lawsuits
iBerkshires.com
Finalists selected for Lever's Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Finalists have been selected for Lever's Western Mass Health Technology Challenge, open to health technology startups in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Five teams will work with Lever to advance their cleantech businesses over the next several months. The finalists will then compete for...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA: New Art Lab Installation 'Puff'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A new window installation is on display now through Dec. 9 at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Art Lab in North Adams by artist Lorenzo Baker. The installation "Puff" coincides with Baker's virtual exhibition and year-long collaboration with MCLA titled "February: An Exploration into Black...
iBerkshires.com
Flying Cloud Institute Appoints Afterschool Educator
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) has hired Liliana Atanacio as an Afterschool Science and Art Educator. In this role, Atanacio will lead afterschool Girls Science Clubs and MakerSpaces, as well as in-school residencies. She brings an understanding of the interconnectedness of multiple disciplines and the ability to analyze systems and incorporate critical thinking to create positive change.
iBerkshires.com
PHS and Taconic Evacuated Due to Floor Refinishing Fumes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Students and staff got an early start to their weekend when both of the city's high schools were evacuated on Friday due to floor varnish fumes. Contractors were supposed to refinish Pittsfield and Taconic high schools' gym floors while school was not in session but, instead, began during the school day.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Cider Pressing, Concerts, and More
Berkshire County and the surrounding areas will be hosting a variety of events this cold weekend before Thanksgiving, including plays, concerts, and more. That includes lots of craft fairs and bazaars; see the full list here. 'Performance of Exit, Pursued by a Bear'. Berkshire Community College, Pittsfield. Berkshire Community College...
Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’
A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
iBerkshires.com
'On the Horizon' Opens at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — "On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century" examines how artists and image makers incorporated new scientific and technological understandings of the atmosphere into their works and creative practices. The exhibition is on view in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Clark's Manton...
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Rob Bellamy From Westfield, MA
There was a lyric in a song released by David Nail, some ten years ago, that kept popping into my head while listening to Rob Bellamy’s new offering. The lyric from “The Sound of a Million Dreams” was “So I labor for hours ’cause I know the power of a song, when a song hits you right.” There truly is power in a song, when it hits just right.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Holiday Home Decorating Contest Returns Nov. 21
ADAMS, Mass. — The town's annual Holiday Home Decorating contest will be returning again this year, with applications open beginning Monday, Nov. 21. Town Clerk Haley Meczywor updated the board on the contest at its meeting on Wednesday, noting the deadline to apply is Dec. 2. Residents have the opportunity to submit their decorated homes to the contest.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
