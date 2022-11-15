ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Developer proposes to restore historic building, bring apartments back on the market in Springfield

A developer has proposed to restore a historically significant apartment building in Springfield, Massachusetts. But some elected officials object to the plans. A Boston-based developer has filed a formal proposal with Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development for an estimated $3.5 million project to preserve and make necessary improvements to a five-story nearly century-old apartment building that is prominent in the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Lee Board of Health to hold public hearing on controversial Housatonic River cleanup plan

Since its unveiling in February 2020, the plan to remediate the polluted Housatonic River has been a lightning rod of controversy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brokered the agreement between communities along the waterway and General Electric – which dumped toxic chemicals into the river from a Pittsfield plant for decades in the 20th century. While local leaders signed off on the multi-million-dollar cleanup, county residents and environmental groups have rallied against it – none more so than those in Lee, where a new landfill would be constructed if the plan moves forward.
LEE, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield public services commissioner discusses snow removal strategy, budget

Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales told the body that he estimated the city will spend $1.6 million on snow and ice removal this winter. “Making an estimate on weather is very difficult, but we have historical information that we can employ to make a best estimate and best educated guess, I will call it," he told Morales. "Over the last three winters I have been documenting our expenditures into two categories.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure

Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Duc-Pac Corporation celebrates relocation to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The long-running manufacturing business Duc-Pac Corporation has operated since 1949 as a specialty producer of aluminum, copper and metal duct work for HVAC equipment shipped throughout the Northeast. During a Nov. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Duc-Pac celebrated its relocation from East Longmeadow to the refurbished 1125 Page Blvd. site alongside city leaders and the corporation’s staff of local employees.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women

WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
WESTFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only

For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

