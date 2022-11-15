Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
Developer proposes to restore historic building, bring apartments back on the market in Springfield
A developer has proposed to restore a historically significant apartment building in Springfield, Massachusetts. But some elected officials object to the plans. A Boston-based developer has filed a formal proposal with Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development for an estimated $3.5 million project to preserve and make necessary improvements to a five-story nearly century-old apartment building that is prominent in the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood.
Springfield to use Eversource settlement funds to offset tax levy
SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city plans to use a portion of a settlement it received from energy company Eversource to offset the tax levy placed on residents. In a statement released Friday, Sarno said, pending City Council approval, his administration will use $6.5 million of...
Lee Board of Health to hold public hearing on controversial Housatonic River cleanup plan
Since its unveiling in February 2020, the plan to remediate the polluted Housatonic River has been a lightning rod of controversy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brokered the agreement between communities along the waterway and General Electric – which dumped toxic chemicals into the river from a Pittsfield plant for decades in the 20th century. While local leaders signed off on the multi-million-dollar cleanup, county residents and environmental groups have rallied against it – none more so than those in Lee, where a new landfill would be constructed if the plan moves forward.
Former Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield to be redeveloped into mixed-income rentals and retail
Mixed-income rentals and retail will fill the former Wilson's Department Store after it closed its doors in 2019, more than 130 years in business.
Pittsfield public services commissioner discusses snow removal strategy, budget
Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales told the body that he estimated the city will spend $1.6 million on snow and ice removal this winter. “Making an estimate on weather is very difficult, but we have historical information that we can employ to make a best estimate and best educated guess, I will call it," he told Morales. "Over the last three winters I have been documenting our expenditures into two categories.”
Springfield fire crews at Jewish Community Center for fire
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
Southwick voters approve municipal fiber network, tax incentive for Whalley
SOUTHWICK — Voters at Southwick’s Special Town Meeting Tuesday evening voted overwhelmingly in favor of both proposed articles. Town Moderator Celeste St. Jacques declared shortly after 6 p.m. that they had achieved a quorum of voters for the meeting, and they quickly began voting on each article.
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
Bright Nights neighborhood passes now available for eligible residents
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are going to Bright Nights in Forest Park this year, you can expect long lines, but for those who live in the area, there’s a way to avoid the traffic backups around their homes. Tuesday marked eight days until the start of one...
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure
Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
Turkeys available to those in need in Springfield, Chicopee through Monday
More families in Hampden County will get help this year for Thanksgiving. Small business owners and local elected officials are teaming up for a turkey drive in Hampden County.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia offers positive outlook in first-year report
HOLYOKE — A year ago, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia was sworn-in mere days after defeating Councilor-at-Large Michael Sullivan. Yesterday, Garcia released a community report on the first anniversary of his initial inauguration. Politics in Holyoke took a weird and perilous turn in 2021. Then-Mayor Alex B. Morse resigned with...
Duc-Pac Corporation celebrates relocation to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The long-running manufacturing business Duc-Pac Corporation has operated since 1949 as a specialty producer of aluminum, copper and metal duct work for HVAC equipment shipped throughout the Northeast. During a Nov. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Duc-Pac celebrated its relocation from East Longmeadow to the refurbished 1125 Page Blvd. site alongside city leaders and the corporation’s staff of local employees.
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women
WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
Sale closed in Northampton: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Luke Brown and Danielle Baker acquired the property at 10 Ward Avenue, Northampton, from David F Guild and Tara A Guild on Oct. 27, 2022, for $1,215,650 which works out to $482 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 160,736 square-foot lot.
Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only
For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
Springfield police receive $500,000 for mental health crisis intervention program
A mental health crisis intervention program is in operation once again in Springfield, Massachusetts. After a two month lapse due to a lack of funds, mental health professionals are once again responding –sometimes at the request of police officers, sometimes independently – to emergency calls in Springfield. The...
Finance director of Palmer schools Amanda Babinski departing Nov. 30
PALMER — Amanda Babinski, Palmer Public School District’s director of Finance and Operations, will be departing on Nov. 30, the school board confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting. ”I want to thank you for your hard work, your diligence,” Palmer School Committee member Anthony Braden told Babinski during the...
Fallen Springfield officers remembered with new monument during Blue Light ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — While on a Police Unity bike ride that stretched from here to Virginia, Maria Siciliano said the group stopped at least a half-dozen monuments that paid tribute to fallen officers along the way. A long-time colleague of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed while responding to a...
