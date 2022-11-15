Since its unveiling in February 2020, the plan to remediate the polluted Housatonic River has been a lightning rod of controversy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brokered the agreement between communities along the waterway and General Electric – which dumped toxic chemicals into the river from a Pittsfield plant for decades in the 20th century. While local leaders signed off on the multi-million-dollar cleanup, county residents and environmental groups have rallied against it – none more so than those in Lee, where a new landfill would be constructed if the plan moves forward.

LEE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO