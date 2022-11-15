Read full article on original website
Sen. Warren Introduces Judge Myong Joun Before Senate Judiciary Committee
WASHINGTON DC – At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced Massachusetts Judge Myong Joun, nominee to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Senators Warren and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) recommended Judge Joun to President Biden for appointment...
Sen. Warren Leads Bipartisan Calls For Secretary Austin To Terminate Defense Agreements Without All Housing Rights for Military Families
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
Sen. Markey Introduces Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act
WASHINGTON DC – Today, November 16, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) joined Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) in introducing the Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act. The SAFE Lending Act will protect consumers from deceptive and predatory practices...
Sen Markey Introduces Legislation To Ensure Access To Emerging Technologies For Individuals With Disabilities
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Rep. Clark: Pelosi Demonstrated Women Could Be Leaders at The Highest Levels
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 17, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will step down from House Leadership. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an icon who has guided our nation to...
Congresswoman Clark Announces Candidacy for Democratic Whip
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 18, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Whip. In a letter to colleagues, Assistant Speaker Clark outlined her goals: delivering results for the American people, empowering Members, and unifying the Democratic Caucus.
U.S. eyes shifts on climate payments, in possible breakthrough at summit
New text circulating at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt suggests that Washington is reconsidering its resistance to supplying developing countries with funds for the damage they suffer from rising temperatures.
