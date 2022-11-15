ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sen. Warren Leads Bipartisan Calls For Secretary Austin To Terminate Defense Agreements Without All Housing Rights for Military Families

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Congresswoman Clark Announces Candidacy for Democratic Whip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 18, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Whip. In a letter to colleagues, Assistant Speaker Clark outlined her goals: delivering results for the American people, empowering Members, and unifying the Democratic Caucus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
