Endangered child alert canceled for brother and sister in Columbus
UPDATE: The Endangered Child Alert for Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn has been canceled. Both children have been found safe. COLOMBUS, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 4-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus in Lowndes County. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white […]
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wtva.com
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
wcbi.com
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck
A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
wcbi.com
WDAM-TV
wcbi.com
Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
wcbi.com
One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
Commercial Dispatch
Victim hospitalized after shooting on Louisville Street
STARKVILLE — Police are seeking a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that sent one victim to the hospital. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 4:01 p.m. near the Connor Heights apartments located at 1429 Louisville St., according to Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady. SPD located the victim...
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wcbi.com
CAFB jet lands successfully after in-flight emergency
CAFB, Miss. (WCBI) – A pilot landed a T-38C jet successfully at Columbus Air Force Base this morning following an in-flight emergency. This is the same type of plane that crash-landed in Lowndes County just 10 days ago. The Public Affairs office at CAFB reported that the emergency happened...
wcbi.com
Convicted murderer, Thomas Loden Jr., to be executed December 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been more than 20 years since Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. confessed to murdering an Itawamba County teenager. Today, an execution date was set for the 58-year-old. Loden was convicted of capital murder in the death of Leesa Marie Gray in 2000. Gray disappeared...
wtva.com
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wcbi.com
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
WAPT
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
