This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Courts of La Jolla” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 850 Prospect St. The walking tour, led by historian Carol Olten, will explore the commercial courts contributing to the business life of The Village. Free for Historical Society members; $10 for non-members. bit.ly/CourtsTour.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO