South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts

There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pet of the Week

Many signs in Reno have already been removed. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 17 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
nnbw.com

Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno

Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Martis Camp foundation donates $750k to local nonprofits in 1 day

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Christmas came early to dozens of nonprofits who work tirelessly to make the Truckee/North Tahoe community a wonderful place to live. On Monday morning, members of the Martis Camp Foundation community grants committee started handing out grants to their nonprofit partners. They started at 9 a.m. and finished hand delivering checks at 4 p.m. In all, 53 organizations received grants totaling $750,000.
TRUCKEE, CA

