CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
CNBC

Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
CNBC

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022: Cramer says this sector is an attractive place to be

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent retail earnings reports mean for their market outlook, as well as some stocks in the portfolio. Jim shares one sector he thinks could perform well in the near-term. Jim also previews upcoming earnings reports from two stocks in the portfolio, and what he's looking for from them.
CNBC

FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC

Sharp drop in mortgage rates does little to boost demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
CNBC

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert

Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
CNBC

Elon Musk demands Twitter staff commit to 'long hours' or leave: Read the email

New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk sent a companywide email to Twitter employees on Wednesday, demanding they commit to working "long hours." The companywide ultimatum, sent around midnight San Francisco time and shared with CNBC, comes after Musk has already fired key Twitter executives, laid off half of Twitter's full-time employees and slashed the number of contractors working with the company without notice.
CNBC

Amazon is looking to trim head count through a voluntary buyout program

Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.

