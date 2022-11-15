Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
CNBC
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022: Cramer says this sector is an attractive place to be
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent retail earnings reports mean for their market outlook, as well as some stocks in the portfolio. Jim shares one sector he thinks could perform well in the near-term. Jim also previews upcoming earnings reports from two stocks in the portfolio, and what he's looking for from them.
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC
Sharp drop in mortgage rates does little to boost demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
CNBC
Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert
Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
CNBC
Retirement savers seek safe havens within their 401(k) plans. They may regret it later
Eighteen of 21 trading days in October saw 401(k) investors favor fixed income (like stable value, money market and bond funds) versus stock funds, according to Alight Solutions. Investors appear to have been spooked by stock volatility. Selling out of stocks will likely cost them in the long run. Data...
CNBC
Elon Musk demands Twitter staff commit to 'long hours' or leave: Read the email
New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk sent a companywide email to Twitter employees on Wednesday, demanding they commit to working "long hours." The companywide ultimatum, sent around midnight San Francisco time and shared with CNBC, comes after Musk has already fired key Twitter executives, laid off half of Twitter's full-time employees and slashed the number of contractors working with the company without notice.
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to let retail investors borrow money to trade crypto derivatives: CFTC head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
CNBC
Jeff Bezos says 'it's really hard' to give away money, while MacKenzie Scott announces $2 billion in donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
CNBC
Average 401(k) balances plunged 23% year-over-year due to market volatility, Fidelity says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
CNBC
Emoji for expenses, penthouses and slipshod accounting: The most damning details from new FTX CEO's report
Earlier Thursday, FTX CEO John Ray III filed a declaration with the United States Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, the latest in the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Ray, who helped shepherd Enron through its own bankruptcy, minced no words about the state of the company or...
CNBC
With U.S. economy at risk, here's how a national rail strike could start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
CNBC
Amazon is looking to trim head count through a voluntary buyout program
Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
