Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Joint Study Session: Tacoma City Council & Tacoma Public Utilities Board
Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County. Read the Observer’s report of the November 15 joint study session of the Tacoma City Council and Tacoma Public Utilities Board at https://lwvtpc.org/docs.ashx?id=1068396. This study session covered state and federal legislative priorities for 2023. The Observer Corps is a program...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Communications Director
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Communications Director. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Communications Director oversees the organization’s internal and external communications functions. The individual in this role will lead an outstanding team of professionals who work in the areas of media relations, public relations, language access, marketing, the TV Tacoma television station, social media, graphic design, multimedia design, and photography.
The Suburban Times
District Court early closure on Nov. 18
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County District Court will be closed at noon on Friday, Nov. 18, for employee training. The Court will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21. This closure applies to all courtrooms and public service windows of all divisions of the court, including the Probation Division and the Court Resource Center.
The Suburban Times
Jonathan Maner joins MultiCare as new president of MultiCare Medical Associates
TACOMA, Wash. — Jonathan Maner has joined MultiCare Health System as president of MultiCare Medical Associates (MMA), where he will oversee nearly 700 physicians and advanced practitioners. In addition to leading MMA, Maner will assume a new role as system medical group chief operating officer. Maner has 20 years...
The Suburban Times
Cascade, Tacoma Narrows credit unions merge
Submitted by Cascade Federal Credit Union. On October 31, the members of the Tacoma Narrows Federal Credit Union voted to merge with Cascade Federal Credit Union. The merger went into effect on November 1. Accounts and systems will convert on December 1, giving the 800 former Tacoma Narrows FCU members access to all of Cascade FCU‘s products, services and branches.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
The Suburban Times
The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward
LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17. TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to...
The Suburban Times
Two CPSD Teachers Receive Congressional Gold Coins
Clover Park School District announcement. The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project hosted its first-ever Duty to Country teachers conference in October. Brian Julian from Lochburn Middle School and Filma Fontanilla from Hudtloff Middle School joined more than a dozen teachers, administrators and community organizers from across the country to learn about the organization’s online exhibit and curriculum.
The Suburban Times
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal
Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
The Suburban Times
Video: Meet Deputy Kevin Pressel
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Legacy. Sometimes the legacy you leave can greatly influence those around you. Today you’ll see how a family’s legacy can lead us to follow a path of service as you meet Deputy Kevin Pressel. We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Today, you’ll see some changes to our COVID-19 reporting. We’re streamlining our case data, and we will now include some vaccination numbers to this report every 2 weeks. You can still find all our COVID-19 data on our dashboard at tpchd.org/covid19cases. We’ll continue...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
The Suburban Times
Expanded eligibility for healthcare for Veterans exposed to toxic burn pit
Pierce County social media post. Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits now have expanded eligibility for VA healthcare through the recently signed PACT Act. If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits online.
The Suburban Times
Tree Planting Work Party, November 20, Farrells Marsh Park
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. The rains have come and the trees at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrells Marsh Park are ready to plant.Please come join us Sunday, 20 November, from 1 to 3 pm. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance to the park. Our goal is to...
The Suburban Times
Mexican Film Series Continues Nov. 17 at Tacoma Art Museum
Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum. From documentaries to narrative features, the free film series “Rayos: Cine en Mexico” continues at Tacoma Art Museum this week. “Rayos: Cine en México” is produced in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival. The series concludes in January and is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico I Photographs from the Bank of America Collection.
The Suburban Times
The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus returns to Tacoma
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater for a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. The amalgamation of the two troupes’ incredible talents brings a new dimension to the artistry of Chinese Acrobatics in a show for all ages offering sensational acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
The Suburban Times
Point Defiance Zoo introduces two young walruses from Aquarium Du Quebec
TACOMA, Wash. – They were born just weeks apart six years ago and have been closely bonded ever since. And now, the two young walruses have moved together from Aquarium du Québec to their new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Male walrus Balzak and female walrus...
The Suburban Times
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
There are a variety of fun activities on upcoming days. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Sing Along Handel’s Messiah Returns to Christ Lutheran Church
Submitted by Sylvia Allen. Sing Hallelujah! Celebrate the end of the pandemic and the joyous return of the Sing Along Handel’s Messiah on December 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. After a two-year break, the 2022 performance will be...
Comments / 0