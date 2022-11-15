Read full article on original website
Jodie Turner-Smith Finds the Perfect Holiday Party Look
Last night in New York City, Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 30th anniversary gala for Equality Now, a human rights organization advocating for gender equality in all realms. The actor’s stylish ensemble, though, would be right at home at a holiday party. Her festive suiting is perfect for any upcoming fêtes.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Curtain Bangs Belong On Your Fall Mood Board
She marked her return to single life with ultra-long mermaid hair (courtesy of some subtle extensions) back in August, but for her flirty new phase, Emily Ratajkowski has adopted some excellent curtain bangs. Her wispy fringe lends just the right amount of mystique for parties, dates, and the rest. Ratajkowski’s...
Inside Hailey Bieber’s Malibu Birthday Dinner Party, Rhode Celebration
“It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh. The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “It’s the birthday cake order that I’m always going for,” she said of the new flavor. “People have been so amazing and such loyal customers,” she went on. “I really wanted something that felt new and fresh to be able to come sooner...
Ahead of the Holidays, Staud Celebrated an Exclusive Capsule With Saks
That the nights are becoming increasingly chilly in Los Angeles isn’t enough to turn a crowd away from a Staud and Saks party. Inside, Sarah Staudinger, co-founder of her own 7-year-old eponymous label, and Roopal Patel, fashion director at Saks, weren’t hard to find—after all, they, like some of the night’s guests, had arrived dressed to the nines in styles from the Californian brand’s new exclusive capsule with the New York retailer. They were a bow-accented miniskirt, and whimsical organza gown, respectively. Perched atop a windy road in Beverly Hills, the location for the evening, the iconic estate of Tony Duquette, was one that would garner a number of awe-inspired compliments throughout the night.
A Look Back at Tom Ford—The Man and the Label—In Vogue
As if anyone needed further proof that Tom Ford is a veritable Midas man, it was announced that Estée Lauder is in contract to buy the designer’s namesake brand for a staggering $2.8 billion dollars. It’s an investment, noted the cosmetics giant, in the expanding “luxury beauty” category.
Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Proves That She’s the Ultimate Beauty Rebel
The inherent fun of beauty—and fashion, for that matter—is that there are no rules. Trends come and go, and certain styles certainly stick, but ultimately style is a personal and artistic choice. True to form, Rihanna just made a characteristically rebellious move. The singer stepped out over the weekend with her hair woven into box braids, but only partially, the back left to fall loose over her shoulders.
Collection
Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s collections dance between extremes—sequins and sparkle are pinstripes’ BFFs, the mischievous tomboy is captivated by the glitz of sirens. As long as they’re glamorous, polarities are just part of The Attico’s journey. “Fashion for us is like traveling with no destination, exploring twilight zones with a free mindset, sharing the experience with likeminded people,” said the designers at a resort appointment.
Marsai Martin’s Guide to Bold Blue Eyeliner
“The more I grow up, the more I have so much more passion for the things that I do—and creating is what I love to do the most,” says Marsai Martin. The actor initially rose to fame for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom Blackish where she co-starred with Tracee Ellis-Ross and Yara Shahidi at just 10 years old. Now 18, she is the youngest Hollywood executive producer and has her own production company. During her time on Blackish, the cast felt like a family—and she credits the quality time with the cast for not only helping her feel confident from a young age but also learning the importance of taking care of your skin.
Michelle Obama Is Now a Ganni Girl
Michelle Obama is well versed in Scandinavian brands, having worn Stine Goya and Acne Studios suits on her Becoming book press tour. Now on the promo trail for her second title, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, the former First Lady and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, have once again looked to northern Europe for style inspiration. Their latest pitstop? Ganni.
Joan Didion’s Sunglasses Sold for $27,000 at Auction
This morning, personal items from Joan Didion’s estate went for auction via Bidsquare. Titled “An American Icon: Property From the Collection of Joan Didion,” the live auction saw bidders put their offers in on furniture, art, and books that once belonged to the late American writer, known for her influential works such as Slouching Towards Bethlehem and The Year of Magical Thinking. (Didion died last December at age 87.)
Gisele Fetterman Wore a $12 Thrifted Dress for her First Day on Capitol Hill
Senator-Elect John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, are celebrating their recent hard-fought victory for a key senate seat in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, Gisele Fetterman uploaded a photo of her and her husband in front of the politician’s office, with a freshly minted sign that read “Senator-Elect John Fetterman.” Gisele captioned the triumphant photo with “First day 💙💙💙.”
Bike On—The Best Moto Jackets in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The moto jacket is a street style classic. Over the years, multiple iterations of the iconic style from studded, to shearling, and even colorful options have all had their moments; but that doesn’t mean this classic can’t get a slight makeover. In 2022, it was the biker style jacket that reigned supreme, having been one of the most notable street style trends of the fall 2022 season. What can we expect next? Scroll through to get inspired, and shop our favorite picks too.
For Tessa Thompson, Two Chanel Bags Are Better Than One
What’s better than a Chanel bag? Two Chanel bags. So says Tessa Thompson, who carried a couple of classic styles on the red carpet in Los Angeles this week. The actor, wearing a simple black dress, a bouclé tweed coat and platform boots, faced photographers armed with a mini quilted purse and pouch shoulder bag—both stamped with the French maison’s iconic double C logo. The Chanel-fest didn’t stop there: her decorative earrings bore the C motif, too.
moneysavingmom.com
Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks, 2-Pack only $7!
These Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks are great gift ideas!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ll be slowly rolling out their deals over the next three weeks leading up to Black Friday, and the second event starts now!. You can get these Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks,...
Emily Ratajkowski’s Velvet Versace “Hoodie” Is Anything But Casual
The hoodie: a basic anyone can turn to when they want to feel cozy, wrapped up and relaxed. But Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace hoodie represents something rather different. The model faced the New York City chill in a spliced velvet Versace hooded top that was as traffic-stopping as any of the sheer dresses in her closet. With a plunging neckline and midriff-flossing straps secured by a Medusa emblem that drew attention to her abs, this was anything but casual wear.
Holiday Bar Is the New Restaurant Matching the High Octane Energy of the Moment
Kyle Hotchkiss admits he doesn’t have a succinct way to describe his new Greenwich Village restaurant, Holiday Bar. “You tell me!” he says while gesticulating around the dining room, its decor equal parts inspired by the Memphis Group and brutalism. So let me give it a go....
Why I Started Wearing a Signet Pinky Ring as a Queer Woman
The urge for queer people to signal has been fundamental throughout history. For many in the community, this has given their aesthetics and accessories deeper meaning. As a femme lesbian with a less obviously queer presentation, I want to be seen! Cut to me kissing my wife on the mouth or intertwining our fingers in front of other queer couples to say hello, we see you! Do you see us? Take care! Without my wife, I’m left to solo maneuvers like gesturing to my cuffed jeans, dangling my double gold chains, and waving my floral forearm tattoo, Vanna White style. As a last-ditch effort, I’ll feign reading The Price of Salt. In modern day Brooklyn none of these embellishments are conclusive, further complicating the ritual.
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Go-To Retinol Alternative and French Pharmacy Favorites
Model, mother, bestselling author, and face of Kérastase, Emily Ratajkowski (better known to the world as EmRata), can now add podcaster to her impressive CV. Here, the High Low host speaks to Vogue about her French pharmacy favorites, tapping into her instinct, and why she’s obsessed with TikTok.
Blake Lively Returns to Her Boho Chic Roots
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds delivered a one-two punch of Ralph Lauren on Thursday night. Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, wore a flowy, earth-colored dress from Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 collection. Reynolds—the picture of dapper, old-school charm—wore a RRL velvet suit, shirt, and tie.
