The urge for queer people to signal has been fundamental throughout history. For many in the community, this has given their aesthetics and accessories deeper meaning. As a femme lesbian with a less obviously queer presentation, I want to be seen! Cut to me kissing my wife on the mouth or intertwining our fingers in front of other queer couples to say hello, we see you! Do you see us? Take care! Without my wife, I’m left to solo maneuvers like gesturing to my cuffed jeans, dangling my double gold chains, and waving my floral forearm tattoo, Vanna White style. As a last-ditch effort, I’ll feign reading The Price of Salt. In modern day Brooklyn none of these embellishments are conclusive, further complicating the ritual.

1 DAY AGO