One killed, one seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Rockford

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

NEW MILFORD — A 50-year-old man died, and a 25-year-old woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on 11th Street and New Milford School Road.

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies responded about 3:55 a.m. to the crash and found an Acura RDX and a Ford Edge with heavy damage.

Update: Rockford man killed in two-vehicle crash identified by coroner's office

The deputies determined the driver of the Ford Edge, a 50-year-old Rockford man, was traveling west on New Milford School Road, and the driver of the Acura RDX, a 25-year-old Rockford woman, was traveling north on 11th Street.

Authorities said the vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver of the Acura is listed in serious condition.

The names of the drivers were not released.

More: Father worries release of video of Rockford police shooting son will come too late

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office along with the Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: One killed, one seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Rockford

