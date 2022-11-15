ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

2 die after crash involving semitrucks on I-10 near Eloy

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Two people died after crashing their car into a semitruck and being struck by another semitruck on Interstate 10 near Sunshine Boulevard in Eloy on Monday.

The collision occurred around 4 a.m. when a car rear-ended a truck and was struck by another truck, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. One of the semitrucks was a FedEx truck and the other was transporting lettuce.

The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities haven't been released.

No other injuries were known, according to Graves.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The Eastbound I-10 was closed for about seven hours at milepost 203 due to the collision.

