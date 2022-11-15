Read full article on original website
John Barnett
3d ago
not out the taxpayers pockets maybe joe Biden own personal pockets and personal bank accounts not the taxpayers of the United States of America
104.1 WIKY
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Milley urges Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, saying chances of total military victory 'unlikely'
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley urged Kyiv and Moscow to find a "political solution" as the winter months loom, warning that the chances of a total military victory was "unlikely." "You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back,"...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Washington Examiner
Biden convenes emergency G-7 meeting after alleged Russian missile strike in Poland
President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with G-7 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after Poland claimed a Russian-made missile killed two people near its eastern border with Ukraine. Biden was asked by reporters traveling with the president whether he would provide an update on the situation at the start of...
Washington Examiner
How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers.
Is Ukraine winning the war against Russia?
UKRAINE (WTRF) — It’s Europe’s first major military conflict in decades…and now it’s entering its ninth month. Ukraine has been fighting off Russian forces ever since the invasion began on February 24. And just as the new season begins, Russia has attacked about 40 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure. But is it a strategic targeting…or a […]
US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report
US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
KEYT
Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
BBC
Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
Biden admin nudge led Ukraine to drop Putin condition for peace talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s new stance that peace talks with Russia can begin with Vladimir Putin in power was directly due to soft nudging by the Biden administration, according to two people familiar with the situation. Zelenskyy outlined five conditions for negotiations on Monday, including ones he’s said before,...
US News and World Report
Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
AOL Corp
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with allies over Poland missile in rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in NATO member Poland. It may be the most significant rift during the war so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the...
