Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11%, 0.82%, and 1.45%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.04%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.9%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$85 range.

2 DAYS AGO