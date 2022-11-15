ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year.
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade

Block is gaining momentum in both of its product ecosystems (Cash App and Square) as its growth initiatives continue to pay off. Arista provides the high-speed networking technology that modern data centers require, and secular trends like cloud computing should drive demand in the years ahead.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11%, 0.82%, and 1.45%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.04%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.9%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$85 range.
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Targa Resources And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Sempra Energy (SRE), Targa Resources (TRGP), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
