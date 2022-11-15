Read full article on original website
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
Chip Stocks Power Up After Buffet’s Big Buy of TSM
Semiconductor stocks were on an upswing on Tuesday. One of the prominent stocks among them was Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) which was up by more than 10% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought 60 million shares valued at $4.1 billion. Berkshire’s big buy...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Data Center Recovery In Focus As Gaming Extends Slump
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker's third quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on whether strength in its data center business can offset ongoing weakness in the gaming industry. Shares were further pressured by a near-term warning...
TSMC Stock Surges After Warren Buffett Unveils $4.1 Billion Berkshire Hathaway Stake
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after billionaire investors Warren Buffett revealed a $4 billion stake in the world's biggest contract chipmaker after the close of trading on Monday. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B investment vehicle owns $4.1 billion in...
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade
Block is gaining momentum in both of its product ecosystems (Cash App and Square) as its growth initiatives continue to pay off. Arista provides the high-speed networking technology that modern data centers require, and secular trends like cloud computing should drive demand in the years ahead. You’re reading a free...
Trading Semiconductor Stocks as Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semi
Semiconductor stocks were seeing a surge in price on the morning of Nov. 15. The better-than-expected PPI report helped add fuel to the recent rally in the overall stock market and tech stocks have been trading quite well lately — particularly semiconductor stocks. In fact, we recently looked at...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
Washington Federal And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Washington Federal (WAFD), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB), Autodesk (ADSK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
How Apple Stock Continues To Impressively Outperform
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report ended the trading session of Thursday, November 17, higher by 1.3%. The number, in isolation, does not mean much. What is most impressive is that the gain (1) was much better than the S&P 500’s modest loss for the day, and (2) adds to Apple’s impressive track record against the US equities benchmark.
Is Microsoft Stock Worth the Price?
Microsoft (MSFT) closed its last trading session at around $242, which is a premium to its peers in terms of valuation. However, the company has a record of beating analyst...
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Block, Cisco, Hertz, Nvidia, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, Walmart and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Analog Devices, Block, BorgWarner, Cisco Systems, Diamondback Energy, FIGS, Hertz Global, International Exchange, Nvidia, Plains All-American Pipeline, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, TJX Companies, Unity Software, Walmart, Workday and ZoomInfo Technologies.
After Hours Most Active for Nov 14, 2022 : AMZN, META, AAPL, QQQ, NIO, DIS, BEKE, ADCT, INTC, ATRA, NU, SU
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.06 to 11,715. The total After hours volume is currently 115,689,022 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $98.49, with 6,737,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current...
AMD Backs Off RDNA 3 Efficiency Comparison to RTX 4090
AMD reportedly removed a performance per watt slide at the very last moment from its RX 7900 XTX/XT presentations.
Palo Alto Networks shares are trading up in after-hours
Palo Alto Networks reports strong results for its fiscal first quarter. The cybersecurity firm also announced a $195 million acquisition. Palo Alto Networks shares are down over 20% versus their YTD high. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading up in extended hours after reporting strong results for its...
Applied Materials Stock Leaps on Q4 Earnings Beat, Improving Outlook
Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Free Report shares moved firmly higher Friday following a fourth quarter earnings beat paired with a solid near-term demand outlook for the semiconductor equipment maker. Applied Materials, which lowered its fourth quarter profit outlook last month after President Joe Biden unveiled new restrictions on the...
Stocks Edge Lower, Nvidia, Cisco, Macy's And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slip As Inflation Concerns Resurface. U.S. equity futures edged lower in overnight trading, while the dollar bumped higher against its global peers amid a modest advance in Treasury bond yields as investors debated the impact of solid retail sales data on the broader inflation dynamic in the world's largest economy.
Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>: Profits of 84 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
18 November 2022 10:19 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 80 cents to 93 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $0.82 and $0.83 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", twenty three "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.32 percent from 84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 93 cents to a low of 81 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty eight analysts providing estimates is $98.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.1 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 84 cents per share implies a loss of 24.36 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.11 per share. The company's guidance on August 22 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $325 million and $330 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.94 1.05 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.87 1.03 Beat Jan. 31 2022 1.06 1.29 Beat Oct. 31 2021 1.09 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 18 at 10:19 p.m..
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
