Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
via.news
Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
2 Dirt Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years
In the long run, these stocks could deliver great returns.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
3 Must-Own Stocks for 2023 (and Beyond)
Every bear market ends eventually, and these stocks will likely help lead the comeback.
Nasdaq Rebound? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Amazon and Pinterest may not stay this cheap for long.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'm Buying During a Recession
These companies are worth much more than the market is giving them credit for at the moment.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,019.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 767, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729695.98. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens. You’re reading a free...
