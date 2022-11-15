ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
via.news

Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news

Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
via.news

Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,019.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 767, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729695.98. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Motley Fool

2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens. You’re reading a free...

