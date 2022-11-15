Read full article on original website
via.news
NYSE FANG Down By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:12 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,689.31. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.65% up from its 52-week low and 1.87% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.655% up from its 52-week low and 5.262% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Lumber (LBS) is $426.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 81, 99.99% below its average volume of 22576682.39. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Datadog Stock Is 21% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped by a staggering 21.72% in 5 sessions from $67.22 at 21.72, to $81.82 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. Datadog’s last close...
via.news
USD/CHF Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.861% up from its 52-week low and 6.938% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,592.92. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 391839340, 1.49% above its average volume of...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
via.news
CBOE Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.41% for the last session’s close. At 03:16 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.54. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.87% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.18 and 6.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.22.
via.news
Identiv Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped by a staggering 21.89% in 10 sessions from $11.71 at 2022-11-02, to $9.15 at 14:29 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. Identiv’s last close...
