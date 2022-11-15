ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

NYSE FANG Down By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:12 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,689.31. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.65% up from its 52-week low and 1.87% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/GBP Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.655% up from its 52-week low and 5.262% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
via.news

Lumber Futures Down By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Lumber (LBS) is $426.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 81, 99.99% below its average volume of 22576682.39. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
Markets Insider

Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Datadog Stock Is 21% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped by a staggering 21.72% in 5 sessions from $67.22 at 21.72, to $81.82 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. Datadog’s last close...
via.news

USD/CHF Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.861% up from its 52-week low and 6.938% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,592.92. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 391839340, 1.49% above its average volume of...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
via.news

CBOE Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.41% for the last session’s close. At 03:16 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.54. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.87% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.18 and 6.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.22.
via.news

Identiv Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped by a staggering 21.89% in 10 sessions from $11.71 at 2022-11-02, to $9.15 at 14:29 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. Identiv’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy