Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Stocks?
Oil is a highly volatile commodity facing long-term headwinds from clean energy. The price is fairly high today, leading to robust earnings in the oil patch. Given the cyclical nature of oil, caution may be the best course of action when buying energy stocks. You’re reading a free article with...
via.news
USD/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.34. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.699% up from its 52-week low and 7.633% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Investors don't need to invest in risky cryptos or penny stocks to outperform the venerable index.
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
Fairfield Sun Times
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
via.news
Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
Oil Producer Diamondback Energy Agrees Bolt On Acquisition Focused On Northern Midland Basin
Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has agreed to acquire Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, in cash and stock. The deal consideration includes 4.18 million Diamondback shares and $850 million of cash. "Lario is an attractive bolt-on to our existing Martin County position,...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 16.86% in 5 sessions from $1.72 at -16.86, to $1.43 at 19:26 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
GBP/USD Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Friday, 18 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.19. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.481% up from its 52-week low and 13.579% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
