Iowa City Community String Orchestra presents annual pre-Thanksgiving concert

The Iowa City Community String Orchestra’s fall tradition since 2004 has been to present a concert at the Englert Theatre on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

This year is no exception, with our free concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 20. We have an exciting program that includes two works by living composers and a soloist from the DMA program at the University of Iowa.

Maria Torres Melgares, new to Kenneth Tse’s saxophone studio this fall, has an impressive résumé for a beginning DMA student. She will be performing Alexander Glazunov’s "Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Strings," a 16-minute work that is challenging for both soloist and orchestra.

Originally from Spain, Torres Melgares has won more than 20 prizes in international competitions, including several 1st prizes. She began her education at the Conservatory of Liceu in Barcelona before studying at the University of Michigan, where she received a master of music degree in saxophone performance and certificates in arts entrepreneurship and leadership; and in diversity, equity and inclusion. She has also worked in arts management with Sheldon Artists. We are so lucky to be collaborating with a young artist with such a bright future.

In addition, we will perform the work of two living composers. The concert opens with "Spirited Voyage" by Josh Reznicow. Reznicow is the orchestra director at Linn-Mar High School in Marion and has an extensive library of published string works. When I heard him perform this jubilant work last spring with his most advanced ensemble, I immediately knew it would open our 43rd season.

Our other composer, 16-year-old Jacob Newton, is the youngest composer whose music we have ever performed. Newton has been composing since age 5 and is an accomplished pianist and violist. His composition, "Cantus," was premiered by the Preucil School String Orchestra and taken on its June 2022 concert tour of Leipzig, Berlin and Prague.

Rounding out the program is Victor Herbert’s "Serenade for Strings." Herbert, an American composer, cellist and conductor, is mostly known for his operettas and incidental music. His impact on American music has been large, both through his teaching at the National Conservatory of Music and his work founding the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, which is the primary vehicle for composers to receive royalties for their work in this country.

Herbert’s "Serenade" is in five movements and covers nearly every mood a string orchestra is capable of creating. It is a fun and moving work with a spectacular ending.

The concert will be played without intermission and will run just over an hour. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzeZ7gcwKns. As always, our concerts are free and families with children are encouraged to attend.

Carey Bostian has been conductor of the ICCSO since 1998.