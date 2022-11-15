ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Cardinals Climb National Power Rankings After Week 10 Win

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals found a crucial victory in their Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and the national landscape of power rankings rewarded them.

Could Colt McCoy again start for Arizona in Mexico City? Will the Cardinals defeat the 49ers to officially put themselves back in the mix for the NFC West crown?

We'll eventually found our answers sooner rather than later, but the Cardinals did themselves some favors in the eyes of national writers and those who curate weekly NFL power Rankings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVID1_0jBsQG9X00

Bleacher Report: No. 19

Last Week: 22

"On some level, it's problematic to read too much into Arizona's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams were without their starting quarterbacks. But in this battle of backups, Colt McCoy got the better of John Wolford—and the Redbirds were able to avoid falling any further off the pace in the NFC West.

"McCoy told reporters after the win that he was glad to be able to step up for his team when needed—but he'll be as glad as anyone when Kyler Murray gets back.

"The next step will be trying to build on the victory next week against San Francisco and do something the Redbirds haven't in 2022—win consecutive games."

ESPN: No. 19

"Kingsbury is still on the hot seat, which would've started burning up beneath him if Arizona had lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But the win didn't cool his backside. He's still under the microscope at 4-6. Another couple of losses and the bye week might be longer than just a weekend." -- Josh Weinfuss

The Athletic: No. 19

"By EPA per dropback, Colt McCoy’s performance in Arizona’s road win against the Rams was the third-best by a Cardinals quarterback this season. He went 26-of-37 for 238 yards and a touchdown, with a 0.10 EPA per dropback, according to TruMedia, which trails only two of Kyler Murray’s nine starts this season and is statistically better than any of Murray’s starts since DeAndre Hopkins returned in Week 7.

"McCoy also got rid of the ball quicker than Murray has all season, with a 2.08-second average time to throw (Murray’s quickest of the season, 2.12 seconds, was also against the Rams. Probably not coincidentally)."

Pro Football Talk: No. 20

"The Cardinals have their own version of Geno Smith on the roster. And the fans are starting to figure it out."

Yahoo!: No. 20

"The Cardinals got a nice win on Sunday, but then lost tight end Zach Ertz to a season-ending injury and surprisingly cut backup running back Eno Benjamin, who was effective when he filled in for James Conner. The latter move doesn't seem to be entirely due to football reasons. So even on a positive Sunday for the Cardinals, they still manage to take a step back."

USA Today: No. 21

"Since start of the 2021 season, their 11-3 regular-season road record is league's best. Not sure what that means for next Monday night, when the Cards will serve as the "home" team in Mexico City against the Niners."

