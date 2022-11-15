ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Dublin Jerome sets the stage for Flat Stanley Jr.

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcGPy_0jBsQ6PW00

The Dublin Jerome High School advanced acting ensemble is to present "The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr." on Nov. 17-19 at the Center for the Performing Arts at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Road.

Directed by Jeff Horst, who is to make his directorial debut at Jerome in the production. tells the story of a 10-year-old boy whose ordinary life changes after a bulletin board above his head crashes down on top of him.

Horst, drama club director at Jerome High School, said he selected the production for his advanced students because the books on which the play is based on are widely read at the elementary-school level and thus familiar to many Jerome High School students.

“I also like its message that home is where the heart is,” Horst said.

The cast of 25 includes three Dublin middle school students, all of whom auditioned for selection.

Students also perform lighting, costuming and all other aspects of the production.

"The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr." is to be presented at 7 p.m. Nov 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Nov. 19.

The Nov. 19 show is a “sensory-friendly” production with lower volume and in which the audience is permitted to move around if necessary.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students at the door or in advance at showtix4U.com.

@ThisWeekCorvo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Taylor Swift ticket sales canceled for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ticketmaster announced Friday’s general public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is canceled. The company tweeted Thursday afternoon: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman

Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohparent.com

The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year

A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
COLUMBUS, OH
progressivegrocer.com

BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
NEW ALBANY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
BEXLEY, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW Trail extension being studied

WESTERVILLE — Delaware County residents may know the Big Walnut Creek flows through the city of Sunbury, but some may not know the creek is 75 miles long. In addition, there is a Big Walnut Trail along parts of the stream, and a major connector south of Hoover Reservoir Park, 7701 Sunbury Road, Westerville, is currently being studied. The creek flows into the reservoir, which serves and is owned by the City of Columbus.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City School District said it has a plan to make sure every student will be learning in the classroom by January, but it comes with some major changes. All 8,000-plus students in the district have been taking turns learning online at home because of the bus driver shortage in the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio

While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

The country's best tacos are served locally

👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday. Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades. "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New Ramen Restaurant Opening Soon In Downtown Delaware

Downtown Delaware’s options for dining are expanding soon. Fittingly, the next to arrive comes the day after Thanksgiving. In an announcement on social media, Yokai Ramen Bistro has announced that it will be opening its doors on Friday, November 25. The location of the new restaurant is 48 North...
DELAWARE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy