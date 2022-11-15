ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

I survived a horrific crime, and Marsy’s Law helped me find justice | Column

In the middle of the night, my ex-husband broke into my house while I was asleep. He kidnapped me and proceeded to torture me for 55 hours straight. He attacked me, raped me multiple times, slit my wrist, suffocated me and strangled me. Although I was not expected to be found alive, a nationwide manhunt was conducted in an effort to find me. Thankfully, a Walgreens employee noticed I was tied up and managed to get the license plate of the car, which ultimately led law enforcement to find me and my tormentor.
