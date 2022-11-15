ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Thanksgiving travel: Where AccuWeather meteorologists say ‘intense’ weather could cause problems

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Over 54 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, and stormy weather could cause chaos for last-minute travelers in one part of the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dpoo_0jBsPdDv00

54 million people are predicted to travel for Thanksgiving this year, making it the busiest holiday travel period in November since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to AAA. As millions take to the road and the skies, AccuWeather meteorologists say that far-reaching weather could contribute to travel-induced headaches across the United States.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has been identified as the busiest travel day around the late-November holiday, but there has been a noticeable shift in recent years.

"Tuesday appears to be overtaking Wednesday as the busiest," AAA explained on its website. The company added that folks who are looking to save some money should think about booking flights on the Monday before Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day itself as airfare is typically cheaper on these days. There is also less congestion on the highways these days.

People who have flexibility when it comes to travel plans, including those who are able to work remotely rather than in the office, cannot only save time and money by traveling before Tuesday, Nov. 22, but they could also avoid weather-related delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyzOc_0jBsPdDv00

The biggest trouble spot in terms of weather on Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be the western U.S., according to AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters, and will include cities such as Seattle, Salt Lake City and Denver.

"We are expecting big travel disruptions from wet, windy and snowy weather in the Northwest and Northern California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "This intense weather will extend east into the northern Rockies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EOVy_0jBsPdDv00

Mountain passes could be closed due to heavy snow, including Donner Pass in California. This will force travelers on Interstate 80 to change their routes in order to reach their destinations before Thanksgiving dinner.

Better travel weather is forecast for Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Farther east, chilly but dry weather is in the forecast for most of Wednesday, including in New York City, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta. However, not all of the eastern U.S. will have tranquil weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGEod_0jBsPdDv00

A cold front that is expected to clash with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will spark rain and thunderstorms over part of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. While this rain is much needed for the parched Mississippi River, it could lead to delays for motorists as well as air travelers. Water levels on the Mississippi River neared historic lows in late October, revealing Civil War-era relics and even human remains.

Flight delays and cancellations due to the weather could have an accordion effect across the country, potentially disrupting flights to or from cities where conditions are dry and calm.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Last-minute travelers as well as those heading to Turkey trots, parades and football games could all face poor weather on Thanksgiving Day as multiple storm systems spread rain and snow across large swaths of the U.S.

AccuWeather has warned about the possibility of a big storm in the eastern U.S. on Thanksgiving since mid-October, and that forecast is predicted to play out with rain and thunderstorms stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes next week. Snow showers and flurries are also possible on the northern edge of the storm.

Widespread rain and snow are also forecast for the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies and Northern and Central California.

The weather will not be a factor for the NFL games being played Thursday because all three games will take place in stadiums that have a roof, although pre-game tailgaters in Detroit and Dallas may have to endure periods of unsettled weather that could dampen festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04t9gk_0jBsPdDv00

Stormy weather could linger over much of the eastern U.S. into Black Friday, which can dampen the holiday spirits of bargain-hunting shoppers as well as people traveling immediately following Thanksgiving.

Elsewhere, dry conditions are likely across most of the central and western U.S., although another storm could approach the Pacific Northwest with another round of rain and mountain snow, meteorologists say.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Jus4Net

A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy