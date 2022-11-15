ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayard, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

County plans outdoor rec, eyes fix for wrecked ditches

The Grant County Commission was presented with a comprehensive Trails and Outdoor Recreation Plan that recommended new connections between trail systems and between agencies — a plan they are set to formally adopt in their regular meeting Thursday. Commissioners also received reports from county departments, including a critical update...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Body found in forest

Authorities have not yet released the identification or cause of death for a body found in the Gila National Forest a week ago. Ray Wilson, public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, confirmed via email Wednesday that a body was found by a hiker in a remote area of the forest Nov. 11.
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

CDT Coalition makes connections through two-day virtual summit

Making connections on the Continental Divide Trail is important not only for hikers but also for the people and communities along the way. That was a message presented Tuesday during the first day of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition’s virtual Gateway Community Summit. The summit presented several sessions on making connections, community development training, community-based stewardship and advocating for the trail on a national stage.
LORDSBURG, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses

Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
SILVER CITY, NM

