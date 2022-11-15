Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Van Wert farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
WTOL-TV
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break-in at a Hoaglin Township mink farm during which somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were released from their crates. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WANE-TV
Suspect in custody after standoff at apartment in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Owners of Lion Farms USA, the mink farm in Van Wert, Ohio, that lost tens of thousands of mink Tuesday due to a break-in, said about 30,000 mink, about 80%, have been accounted for, leaving possibly 10,000 others still on the loose. Fur Commission...
WANE-TV
Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season. You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It’s a warm feeling...
WANE-TV
Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
