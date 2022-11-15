ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Event revenue spikes for Hall of Fame Resort as water park construction starts

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMpzj_0jBsPJlV00

CANTON − The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. reported a boost in third quarter revenue compared to a year ago while new attractions and plans continue to proceed at the Hall of Fame Village, including the start of construction on an indoor waterpark.

Third-quarter revenue was $8.7 million, a 149% increase compared to a year ago, attributed to popular events at the Village and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, including the USFL playoffs, a Dave Chappelle comedy show and a Journey concert that was well attended and highly profitable during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

Also bolstering the revenue was the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown, owned by Hall of Fame Resort. Events and sports tournaments at the Village and its components also produce year-round revenue.

Meanwhile, the company posted a third quarter net loss of $11.1 million, compared to net income of $8.1 million during the same period last year.

Michael Crawford, president and chief executive officer of Hall of Fame Resort, also said during a conference call Tuesday that the construction of a Village hotel is being paused until late spring, citing inflationary issues and supply chain constraints. Both the hotel and water park should be open in 2024, he said during the call.

The hotel and water park are key pieces of the second phase of the Village. The water park construction is expected to begin soon.

"We have financing to complete phase two," Crawford said. "That's what everyone has been waiting to hear."

"We are already thinking about phase three and the planning of phase three," he added.

The revenue and events were among the numerous bright spots and positive trends highlighted during the earnings call.

"You have to walk away very encouraged," Crawford said about the outlook for the Village project.

Additionally, "the company is intensely focused on expense management," said Benjamin Lee, the company's chief financial officer, while noting another priority is continuing its "diversification" of income sources.

New 'Winter Blitz' event coming to Hall of Fame Village

Event revenue is expected to continue growing in the fourth quarter, said Crawford, citing the high school football playoffs and a new event called the "Winter Blitz."

More details will be announced about the event, which Crawford described as a "really unique offering" and holiday experience for the community and visitors from outside Stark County.

Hall of Fame Resort is developing the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a more than $600 million project to create a football-themed campus and attractions around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shareholders are 'going all in'

In September, Hall of Fame Resort requested an extension in its attempt to avoid having its stock delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

The request came the week before shareholders were asked to approve a reverse stock split that could be used to convert shares and increase the value.

Despite national economic challenges, many facets of the village are moving forward, Crawford said. Those factors, however, weigh into the construction schedule for some projects, he explained.

Shareholders are "going all in" on the overall Village project, which also includes in-person retail sports betting starting Jan. 1 when regulated sports wagering becomes legal in Ohio.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission in Columbus recently conditionally approved online and retail sports betting licenses for the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., which Crawford said "was paramount to the success of our sports betting efforts."

Crawford said the company has "absolutely no concerns" about meeting the requirements for full approval.

Despite a weak stock price, Crawford said he's confident there's a lot of financial upside to the Village project that will be apparent next year.

Already completed are Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Constellation Center for Excellence and the Center for Performance. Construction continues on the Fan Engagement Zone retail area. Play-Action Plaza is another attraction, which includes a zip line and giant wheel amusement park-style ride, which could open in about a week.

Topgolf Swing Suite expected to open in late December or early January

New activity continues to percolate at the Village for the remainder of this year, including a soft opening planned in December for a Don Shula restaurant, Crawford said. A Topgolf Swing Suite is projected to open in late December or early January in the Village's retail promenade.

Crawford also mentioned Donald Driver's plans to open one of his Driven Elite Fitness centers at the Hall of Fame Village's Constellation Center for Excellence.

The Brew Kettle, a craft brewery and restaurant with multiple Cleveland-area locations, also is still in the works at the Village.

The retail promenade will have two buildings stretching across the Hall of Fame Village campus between the Constellation Center for Excellence and a 180-room Tapestry by Hilton hotel. Also part of the promenade is a Helix eSports complex operated by Esports Entertainment Group.

Crawford hopeful about resolution with Johnson Controls

Crawford also provided an update on the dispute with Johnson Controls over the naming rights agreement for Hall of Fame Village. Johnson Controls believes the Village didn't meet "financial timelines," a point the Hall of Fame Resort disagrees with.

Earlier this year, Johnson Controls said it was exiting the agreement because of delays with the project. Both parties are trying to work out a resolution, Crawford said.

The first step is mediation efforts through a neutral third-party mediator. If mediation is unsuccessful, either party can refer the dispute to binding arbitration.

Crawford said the company is prepared to go to binding arbitration if necessary, but "our hope is we don't get to that point," because both sides have a desire to resolve the disagreement.

The Resort & Entertainment group is awaiting Johnson Control's response to its proposal.

"I do anticipate getting a resolution," Crawford said.

After the dispute is settled, Hall of Fame Resort will have an opportunity to "grow sponsorships in a very big way in 2023," Crawford said, noting "multiple conversations" have been taking place on the subject.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center

Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Premier property, home, 16+ acres, and misc.

3,000 SF – 5 Bedrooms – 2.5 Baths. North Canton – Stark Co., OH – North Canton Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 800 APPLEGROVE ST. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720 Directions: Take Applegrove St. west of N. Main St. to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Allegiant adds new flights from Akron-Canton to Nashville

GREEN, Ohio – Allegiant continues to expand at the Akron-Canton Airport, adding new flights to Nashville starting in February. The nonstop flights will run three times per week – on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays -- starting Feb. 15. Nashville will be the carrier’s sixth destination from Akron-Canton. The...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy