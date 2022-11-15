ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston

This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
rew-online.com

DH Property Holdings Acquires Avon Industrial Asset

DH Property Holdings, LLC, a leading developer and owner of urban infill industrial logistics facilities, has acquired an industrial property located at 54 Bodwell Street in Avon, Massachusetts. This is DHPH’s fourth industrial acquisition in the Boston market over the past year and increases their total capitalization in Boston to $120.3 million across 433,450 square feet of space.
AVON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday

The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
BOSTON, MA
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022

This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
BURLINGTON, MA

