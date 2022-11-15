Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston
This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
iheart.com
Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
rew-online.com
DH Property Holdings Acquires Avon Industrial Asset
DH Property Holdings, LLC, a leading developer and owner of urban infill industrial logistics facilities, has acquired an industrial property located at 54 Bodwell Street in Avon, Massachusetts. This is DHPH’s fourth industrial acquisition in the Boston market over the past year and increases their total capitalization in Boston to $120.3 million across 433,450 square feet of space.
Somerville declares (partial) victory over rats as Brookline readies for battle
Both cities are now using the Anticimex SMART boxes, which sense, trap, kill, and track the rats. Somerville has made significant ground in its war on the city’s rats. The City of Somerville declared its “SMART box” rat-trapping program a success Tuesday, saying that they’ve been able to trap and track the rats and study their behavior.
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
Boston Globe
At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday
The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
nshoremag.com
These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022
This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
