THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Commissioners unite for trails, split on sustainability
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Grant County Commission adopted a trails and recreation plan with unanimous support, and while they could not agree to join a sustainability coalition, commissioners did get behind the New Mexico Counties 2023 legislative agenda. Public comment Thursday was all about the outdoor recreation plan,...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
CDT Coalition makes connections through two-day virtual summit
Making connections on the Continental Divide Trail is important not only for hikers but also for the people and communities along the way. That was a message presented Tuesday during the first day of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition’s virtual Gateway Community Summit. The summit presented several sessions on making connections, community development training, community-based stewardship and advocating for the trail on a national stage.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Body found in forest
Authorities have not yet released the identification or cause of death for a body found in the Gila National Forest a week ago. Ray Wilson, public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, confirmed via email Wednesday that a body was found by a hiker in a remote area of the forest Nov. 11.
hotelnewsresource.com
Lulu Hotel in Silver City, New Mexico Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 74-key Lulu Silver City, located at 3420 Highway 180 East, Silver City, New Mexico 88061. The hotel property, built in 1967, was sold via an online auction on Ten-X. It was purchased by Nanak Hotel LLC, based in Tracy, California, from Lulu Silver City LLC, based in Los Angeles, California.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses
Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
