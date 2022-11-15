ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayard, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Commissioners unite for trails, split on sustainability

At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Grant County Commission adopted a trails and recreation plan with unanimous support, and while they could not agree to join a sustainability coalition, commissioners did get behind the New Mexico Counties 2023 legislative agenda. Public comment Thursday was all about the outdoor recreation plan,...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

CDT Coalition makes connections through two-day virtual summit

Making connections on the Continental Divide Trail is important not only for hikers but also for the people and communities along the way. That was a message presented Tuesday during the first day of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition’s virtual Gateway Community Summit. The summit presented several sessions on making connections, community development training, community-based stewardship and advocating for the trail on a national stage.
LORDSBURG, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Body found in forest

Authorities have not yet released the identification or cause of death for a body found in the Gila National Forest a week ago. Ray Wilson, public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, confirmed via email Wednesday that a body was found by a hiker in a remote area of the forest Nov. 11.
SILVER CITY, NM
hotelnewsresource.com

Lulu Hotel in Silver City, New Mexico Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 74-key Lulu Silver City, located at 3420 Highway 180 East, Silver City, New Mexico 88061. The hotel property, built in 1967, was sold via an online auction on Ten-X. It was purchased by Nanak Hotel LLC, based in Tracy, California, from Lulu Silver City LLC, based in Los Angeles, California.
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses

Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
SILVER CITY, NM

