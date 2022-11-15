New Rochelle shooting: Suspect ID'd in killing of 29-year-old man who was father, rapper

New Rochelle police have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in last month's killing of city resident James Caldwell Jr.

Dixon, 29, is a New Rochelle native who most recently lived in Stamford, Conn. No details were provided as to what led detectives to suspect him or what connection he had to Caldwell.

The victim, also 29, was a rapper who performed under the name Boogie Nation. He had a 1-year-old daughter and was the youngest of five siblings.

His sister, Dawne Greaves, said Tuesday she also didn't know what led to the shooting. She did not know Dixon but said she was told he and her brother knew each other.

"It really hits hard to know this was someone from the community who could've either talked it out or approached it differently instead of taking my brother's life," she said. "My heart really is glad today after three weeks to finally see God's grace in this. We're going to leave it in His hands to get justice for my brother."

Greaves said the family was comforted by the more than 400 people who attended Caldwell's memorial service ‒ in addition to more than 2,500 who watched it online.

"To see that many people come out for him showed his character and who he was and the heart he had," she said.

Anyone with information on Dixon's whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to call New Rochelle detectives at 914-654-2300.