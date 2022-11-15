Read full article on original website
Mary Lindsey
3d ago
There has been a shortage of staff in nursing homes for as long as I can remember. It is all about the money. I wouldn't want my family in a nursing home, and that includes my dogs.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Report: How Texas’ property taxes compare to other states
Are property taxes in Texas too high?
Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Cedar season begins in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — 'Tis the season! No, not Christmas: cedar season. That's right. One of the peskiest allergens for Central Texans was detected in our daily allergen sample this week, as the season officially kicks off. On Thursday, 7 gr/m3 was detected in our allergy count. On Friday, the...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
KWTX
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Inspectors for the Texas Railroad Commission are investigating a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded west of Pecos near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties on Wednesday, the agency said. The earthquake, confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was the largest recorded in the state since...
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
KXAN
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly
Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Is Texas Finally About to Do Away With Daylight Saving Time?
It looks like Texans may soon be able to decide whether or not to “spring forward” each year. On Monday, a senate joint resolution (SJR9) was filed to eliminate daylight saving time in Texas, according to KXAN. If it passes, voters will then vote on the issue on November 7, 2023.
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
