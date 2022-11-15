Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
County plans outdoor rec, eyes fix for wrecked ditches
The Grant County Commission was presented with a comprehensive Trails and Outdoor Recreation Plan that recommended new connections between trail systems and between agencies — a plan they are set to formally adopt in their regular meeting Thursday. Commissioners also received reports from county departments, including a critical update...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses
Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
CDT Coalition makes connections through two-day virtual summit
Making connections on the Continental Divide Trail is important not only for hikers but also for the people and communities along the way. That was a message presented Tuesday during the first day of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition’s virtual Gateway Community Summit. The summit presented several sessions on making connections, community development training, community-based stewardship and advocating for the trail on a national stage.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Body found in forest
Authorities have not yet released the identification or cause of death for a body found in the Gila National Forest a week ago. Ray Wilson, public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, confirmed via email Wednesday that a body was found by a hiker in a remote area of the forest Nov. 11.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
