Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
wustl.edu
WashULaw Announces Full-Tuition Scholarships For Low-Income Students
WashULaw will become tuition-free for low-income students admitted to the JD program, effective with our fall 2023 entering class. Further, all admitted students will receive an individualized custom scholarship that could include child care, mentorship, conference funding, and more. ““Financial support is not the entire solution, so every student will...
wustl.edu
Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day
Seven faculty were among those recognized at Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Founders Day celebration Nov. 5 at St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Established in 1953 to celebrate the institution’s founding 100 years earlier, Founders Day also marks a time when the university community gathers to recognize distinguished alumni, faculty and friends of the university.
Seeking more 'inclusive regional economy,' St. Louis employers set minority hiring, procurement goals
ST. LOUIS — The coalition of St. Louis area universities and businesses formed to address racial and economic inequities is moving from its start-up phase to pursuing a goal for 2023. Launched in October 2021, the St. Louis Anchor Action Network is focusing on 22 ZIP codes in St....
wustl.edu
Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology established with NIH funding
WashU center’s researchers to create maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to establish a Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology. The center’s physician-scientists will create high-definition molecular reference maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys during various stages of childhood growth and development. The center’s team also will launch related educational programs to draw new researchers into the field.
wustl.edu
Kwon honored by epidemiology society
Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Mid-Career Scholarship Award from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. The award honors clinicians and scientists who have been in practice for less than 15 years while also demonstrating “dedication and excellence in infection control and hospital epidemiology.”
KMOV
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
wustl.edu
Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society
The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, Randi Foraker and Po-Yin Yen — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics. They were inducted at the AMIA’s annual symposium Nov....
wustl.edu
United Way campaign ends Dec. 2
The Washington University United Way campaign is still underway. The United Way helps to support more than 160 local agencies throughout Missouri and Illinois to make a positive impact on the St. Louis region. Efforts include providing families with meals and financial assistance; connecting people to health care resources; and providing women and children experiencing domestic violence with a safe space to live.
stlouiscnr.com
Holland Construction Services Paving the Way on Four School Renovation Projects in the Metro East
While dozens of multi-family and industrial projects are happening across the region right now, several local K-12 schools are also getting a face-lift or a completely new facility. Holland Construction Services is currently managing four K-12 construction projects in the Metro East, with several others that wrapped within the last two years. Over the last 36 years, the company has managed 50 K-12 projects in the region, totaling more than $400 million in total renovation and construction costs.
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove
Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat
ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat. This threat left students shaken up and school officials seeking disciplinary action. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for...
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Medical office coming to Madison
MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
abc17news.com
Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both...
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
'Do not use alternative heat sources during cold snaps', a local energy assistance charity says
ST. LOUIS — The bi-state's nonprofit energy assistance charity, Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri is in the midst of what could be their busiest winter yet and it's not technically even winter. Gentry Trotter, with Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri, told 5 On...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Police Lt. Keith Jackson Graduates From Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute
COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Collinsville Police Department Lieutenant Keith Jackson graduated from the 148th session of the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. Lieutenant Jackson has been a member of the Collinsville Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to...
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
