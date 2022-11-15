ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

WashULaw Announces Full-Tuition Scholarships For Low-Income Students

WashULaw will become tuition-free for low-income students admitted to the JD program, effective with our fall 2023 entering class. Further, all admitted students will receive an individualized custom scholarship that could include child care, mentorship, conference funding, and more. ““Financial support is not the entire solution, so every student will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Seven faculty were among those recognized at Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Founders Day celebration Nov. 5 at St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Established in 1953 to celebrate the institution’s founding 100 years earlier, Founders Day also marks a time when the university community gathers to recognize distinguished alumni, faculty and friends of the university.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology established with NIH funding

WashU center’s researchers to create maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to establish a Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology. The center’s physician-scientists will create high-definition molecular reference maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys during various stages of childhood growth and development. The center’s team also will launch related educational programs to draw new researchers into the field.
wustl.edu

Kwon honored by epidemiology society

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Mid-Career Scholarship Award from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. The award honors clinicians and scientists who have been in practice for less than 15 years while also demonstrating “dedication and excellence in infection control and hospital epidemiology.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society

The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, Randi Foraker and Po-Yin Yen — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics. They were inducted at the AMIA’s annual symposium Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

United Way campaign ends Dec. 2

The Washington University United Way campaign is still underway. The United Way helps to support more than 160 local agencies throughout Missouri and Illinois to make a positive impact on the St. Louis region. Efforts include providing families with meals and financial assistance; connecting people to health care resources; and providing women and children experiencing domestic violence with a safe space to live.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Paving the Way on Four School Renovation Projects in the Metro East

While dozens of multi-family and industrial projects are happening across the region right now, several local K-12 schools are also getting a face-lift or a completely new facility. Holland Construction Services is currently managing four K-12 construction projects in the Metro East, with several others that wrapped within the last two years. Over the last 36 years, the company has managed 50 K-12 projects in the region, totaling more than $400 million in total renovation and construction costs.
BELLEVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove

Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Medical office coming to Madison

MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
MADISON, IL
abc17news.com

Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Police Lt. Keith Jackson Graduates From Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute

COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Collinsville Police Department Lieutenant Keith Jackson graduated from the 148th session of the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. Lieutenant Jackson has been a member of the Collinsville Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

