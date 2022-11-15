Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this year
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
Universal Studios Orlando's Upcoming 'Epic Universe' Park Sounds Like the Coolest
With so many amazing rides, we can't wait for opening day!
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this year
Sunshine, beaches, and a very famous mouse. Orlando is fun at any time of year and it’s especially magical at the holidays. But when the costs of the festivities add up, the festive vibe can switch from joyous to stressful faster than you can say “theme park.”
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
fox35orlando.com
Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance on his birthday at Disney World: How to see it
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!. The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 94rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie." To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens...
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
click orlando
🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
click orlando
Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
click orlando
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway. With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway. [TRENDING: Owner pulls...
click orlando
Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – Years ago, you could not walk into a mall without seeing its signature logo, now after roughly 52 years in business, the last RadioShack in Orlando will close its doors in December. Jonathan Toothman owns the store located on Orange Avenue, south of downtown Orlando. He...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport
If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
click orlando
Don’t ‘flounder:’ Seafood festival dives into Ormond Beach this weekend
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – From chowder to fried foods, you’ll be sure to get your seafood fix at the Riverfest Seafood Festival in Ormond Beach this weekend. The 12th annual festival is taking over Rockefeller Gardens and Fortunato Park with over 24 vendors, live music and a draft beer garden on Saturday and Sunday.
click orlando
Mickey, Minnie Mouse celebrate 94th birthday with Disney+ documentary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Walt Disney World’s most famous mascots are set to celebrate their 94th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their animation debut (with sound) nearly a century ago on Nov. 18, 1928, in the cartoon short “Steamboat Willie,” which marked a turning point for Walt Disney and his studio.
WESH
1.75M travelers expected at Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the first day of the Thanksgiving travel period, and according to airport officials at Orlando International Airport, they predict they could tie the record-high number of travelers going through over the next 12 days. "It's terrible. Matter of fact, we were just on the...
click orlando
Orange County places new special event zone restrictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
click orlando
Leaders turn on lights for 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders flipped on the lights for a 30-foot tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando Thursday. The tree stands at the center of the historic market on Church Street near the Amway Center. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
getnews.info
C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up
“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
