ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport

If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mickey, Minnie Mouse celebrate 94th birthday with Disney+ documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Walt Disney World’s most famous mascots are set to celebrate their 94th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their animation debut (with sound) nearly a century ago on Nov. 18, 1928, in the cartoon short “Steamboat Willie,” which marked a turning point for Walt Disney and his studio.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County places new special event zone restrictions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up

“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy