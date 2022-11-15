Read full article on original website
It’s been quite an exciting year for local soccer fans, to say the least. Not only did Gillette Stadium score hosting duties for a number of 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches, but now the Ocean State has secured its very own professional men’s soccer team, aptly named Rhode Island FC (that’s football club, for the uninitiated). On Monday, November 14, the club unveiled its team colors – a deep navy and golden yellow combo — as well as an iconic crest that draws inspiration from symbols that are unique to Rhode Island. The club identity and crest were developed with input from hundreds of Rhode Islanders representing nearly every city and town in the state as well as a diverse array of cultures and experiences over several months. The input included eight community listening sessions and two in-depth surveys conducted in English, Spanish and Portuguese. NAIL Communications, the award-winning Rhode Island-based design agency, designed the identity and crest.
