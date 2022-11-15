Claremore woman talks about rare disease that causes fragile bones

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore woman is speaking about her experience with a disease that most people have never heard of.

Mihaley Schlegel, 20, has osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare disease that causes brittle bones. She’s had at least 117 broken bones throughout her life.

“My first broken bone that we know of was at 13 days old,” said Mihaley. “The nurse was doing a heel stick on me and she broke my ankle.”

Mihaley said when she breaks it bone, it hurts just like it would for anyone else.

“But for me, I deal with the pain in a different way, like breathing exercises,” said Mihaley.

Mihaley’s mother, Michelle Bensing, found out about Mihaley’s disease early in her pregnancy.

“When we brought her home, we explained to the other kids she was like chalk. They got to break a piece of chalk, and we explained to them she breaks like a piece of chalk,” said Michelle.

Mihaley said she couldn’t go into bounce houses or on trampolines like the other kids because she couldn’t run or jump.

“That was really hard. I remember crying to my mom every single night, telling God I want to be normal,” Mihaley said.

The disease also weakened Mihaley’s teeth.

“It was really hard to eat things. Like I broke my tooth eating cottage cheese one time,” recalled Mihaley. “People would make fun of me and call me shark tooth and stuff like that because they were really jagged and sharp.”

Last year she underwent extensive surgery. The doctor removed all of her teeth, added bone to her jaw, and gave her dentures. She shared the whole transformation on TikTok. Her family drained their savings to pay for it, and it’s just a matter of time until she’ll need more surgeries.

“I don’t want to feel like it’s a handout because I know other people are in a worse situation than I am,” said Mihaley.

“We’re not rich people. My husband makes a great living. We work hard for every single thing we have, but she’s a multi-million dollar kid,” said Michelle. “My husband works hard. I work hard. I want to find a way to auction this off because everyday Mihaley wakes up and finds a way to see the sun and smile ... My inspiration is Mihaley.”

Mihaley hopes her TikTok videos inspire others to see just how much people are alike.

“Just because I’m small and I break, that doesn’t mean you have to treat me any differently,” said Mihaley.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.