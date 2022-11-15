Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO