LINDA HARVEY SINGLETON
Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 18, at Union Bethel in Amelia from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Gary Joel Angeron Sr.
Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Eldridge “Tot” Williams
Velma and Eldridge “Tot” Williams of Morgan City are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 16. A special gathering of family and friends was held over the weekend.
Yvonne Anne Adams
Yvonne Anne Adams, age 87, of Patterson, LA passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Yvonne was born on October 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovide and Ella Marie Veron Bourgeois. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at...
Morgan City Council honors two police officers
The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
Evelyn H. Barrilleaux
Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Sultans of String will perform in MC Thursday
From the Morgan City Live Community Concert Association. Multi-genre string quartet, Sultans of String, will be performing their one-of-a-kind concert at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City, Louisiana on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Single concert tickets are $25 for Adults and $5 for Students K-12. Season tickets are now on sale for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.
Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight
The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
Students make St. Mary beautiful
Two groups of fourth- and fifth-grade Beta Club students from M.E. Norman and Maitland elementary schools spent several hours on a chilly Saturday morning picking up trash and having some fun along the way. They were excited to help make Morgan City a cleaner city to live in by picking up litter as part of a Keep St. Mary Beautiful project. Lea Hebert, Keep St. Mary Beautiful chairperson, said she would like to mention the educators that helped make the project a success: M.E. Norman, Osshanique Woods, Rochelle Suire, Maitland, Monica Governale and Kendra Thomas.
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Baton Rouge woman arrested after shooting at Ascension Parish gas station
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Baton Rouge woman in connection with a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station in the Geismar area. According to a news release, detectives arrested 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer on charges of principal to attempted second degree...
Terrebonne General names director for cancer center
Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
