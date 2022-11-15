Read full article on original website
NY orders schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames by end of school year
The New York State Department of Education is ordering all schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 2022-2023 school year — or risk losing state aid. According to the Times Union, the state Education Department announced the directive Thursday in honor...
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
How much does climate change worry Upstate NY’s big counties?
Attitudes about climate change can vary drastically from county to county, according to a recent report from Stacker, and that fact is obvious in New York. Levels of concern about a changing climate range from far below the statewide average in some Upstate New York counties to above it in some Downstate places.
NY schools must replace Native American mascots, team names
NEW YORK -- New York schools with Native American mascots must find a replacement by the end of the school year or lose state funding.The state's education department sent a letter to schools Thursday outlining the new ruling.It applies to mascots, team names and logos.It stems from controversy surrounding the "Indians" mascot in the Cambridge Central School District upstate.Penalties for schools that don't comply include removal of school officers and withholding state aid.
NY1
Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year
Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
fox29.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
Potentially dangerous snowstorm moves into Buffalo; driving ban issued in Erie County
"This is considered an extreme weather event," the governor said. "That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Test NY’s water for PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals’ (Guest Opinion by Rachel May & Anna Kelles)
New York state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District and Assembly Member Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca, represents the 125th Assembly District. There’s a growing public health crisis that demands our attention in the coming legislative session. Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,’’ are a family of thousands of chemicals found in many everyday products including GORE-TEX, nonstick pans, popcorn bags and more. They are everywhere, and they are threatening the quality of drinking water for New Yorkers across the state.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Travel limited on NYS Thruway, I-81 due to winter storm; Hochul declares state of emergency
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as the New York State Department of Transportation is limiting travel on some Upstate New York highways due to the winter storm Thursday. Up to 3 feet of snow is possible in the Buffalo area and up 2 feet could fall...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
