Pennsylvania State

103.9 The Breeze

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
CBS New York

NY schools must replace Native American mascots, team names

NEW YORK -- New York schools with Native American mascots must find a replacement by the end of the school year or lose state funding.The state's education department sent a letter to schools Thursday outlining the new ruling.It applies to mascots, team names and logos.It stems from controversy surrounding the "Indians" mascot in the Cambridge Central School District upstate.Penalties for schools that don't comply include removal of school officers and withholding state aid.
NY1

Meet New York State's Teacher of the Year

Billy Green teaches high school chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School. It’s a subject that can be intimidating, and sometimes, boring. “You teach the math part of anything chemistry, kids will shut down. So it is important to have them actively engaged. That's why I have them move around,” Green said.
hudsonvalleypress.com

RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
Syracuse.com

Test NY’s water for PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals’ (Guest Opinion by Rachel May & Anna Kelles)

New York state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District and Assembly Member Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca, represents the 125th Assembly District. There’s a growing public health crisis that demands our attention in the coming legislative session. Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,’’ are a family of thousands of chemicals found in many everyday products including GORE-TEX, nonstick pans, popcorn bags and more. They are everywhere, and they are threatening the quality of drinking water for New Yorkers across the state.
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
CBS New York

Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
