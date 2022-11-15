Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Are ‘Committed’ to Making ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: Disney Is ‘Interested’

Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 47 MINUTES AGO