NBC Los Angeles
DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
Man wanted as suspect in killing of his two cousins in West Covina
West Covina police today sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex.
Barricaded Probation Officer in Custody After Hours-Long Standoff
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County probation officer who is possibly a U.S. Army veteran, was taken into custody early Friday morning after a lengthy standoff with authorities that began Thursday evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station received two 911 calls at different times...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for attempted murder
A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Santa Clarita
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane.
signalscv.com
Deputy involved shooting occurs in SCV, one dead
A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their...
Possible Suspect Related to ‘Follow Home’ Robberies Taken into Custody
Mid-City, Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division officers with support from SWAT took a possible follow home robbery suspect into custody. The suspect was taken into custody at an apartment building located in the 2000 block of South...
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits intentionally
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Long Beach Post
Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say
Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
foxla.com
Men caught on video killing stray cat; Pomona PD looking for suspects
Two men were caught on surveillance video killing and mutilating a cat outside a Pomona business. Police released video of the incident in hopes the public can recognize the suspects.
sgvcitywatch.com
Trio Charged by DA in Glendora Home Burglary Case
GLENDORA – Three suspects caught fleeing from police November 9 are facing first-degree residential burglary and grand theft charges. Tywan Lamont Brown, 25, DiJonn Cooper, 25, and Amber Dayanara Echeverria, 20, had charges officially filed against them November 14 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Echeverria...
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument
LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target identified; family seeking donations
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
foxla.com
Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in robbery in Rancho Cucamonga is arrested after leading deputies on wild pursuit
A suspect wanted on robbery and assault charges in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after leading deputies on a wild and dangerous pursuit through three cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 13 at 12:56 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report...
