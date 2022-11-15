ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for attempted murder

A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy involved shooting occurs in SCV, one dead

A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Long Beach Post

Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say

Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Trio Charged by DA in Glendora Home Burglary Case

GLENDORA – Three suspects caught fleeing from police November 9 are facing first-degree residential burglary and grand theft charges. Tywan Lamont Brown, 25, DiJonn Cooper, 25, and Amber Dayanara Echeverria, 20, had charges officially filed against them November 14 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Echeverria...
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument

LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
SANTA ANA, CA

