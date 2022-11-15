ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Student Week at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. – “The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is many things: theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience, all rolled into countless adventures.

Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting and romantic.  Choose from dozens of professional performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages.  Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations.” – larf22.org

  • Dates
    • November 19-20, 2022
    • November 25-27, 2022
    • December 3-4, 2022
    • December 10-11, 2022
  • 9:45am til 5:00pm (rain or shine)
  • Address
    • 46468 River Road
    • Hammond, LA 70401
  • 985-429-9992
  • They highly recommend purchasing a ticket in advance online .
  • Admission
    • Adult Advance: $25
    • Adult Same-Day: $30
    • Under 13 Years Old Advance: $15
    • Under 13 Years Old Same Day: $20
    • Children under 5: Free (Must still have an admission ticket.)
  • No Politics (signage, shirts, masks, hats, etc)

For more information about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, please visit their website .

