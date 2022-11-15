Genie “Meme” Page-Roberts, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in a local hospital surrounded by her family. Ms. Genie was born June 23, 1950 in Atlanta, Texas and was a resident of the Texarkana area. She was a homemaker and a Game of Thrones Enthusiast. She loved to spend time with her family. Her family was the highlight of her life. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Herb Roberts; her parents, Jack Page and Wana Adelle (Foster) Nash and one brother, Richard “Little Rick” Nash.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO