Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Texarkana, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Texarkana. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
txktoday.com
Lenora Ann Ragland Dickens
Lenora Ann Ragland Dickens was born January 20, 1931, in Redwater, Texas to Lunda Ragland and the former Mattie Morgan. She passed away on November 15, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 91. Lenora spent most of her youth in Maud, Texas where her father was the local barber and her mother a homemaker.
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
txktoday.com
Dorothy Jannette Green Stout
Mrs. Dorothy Jannette Green Stout, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Stout was born May 8, 1932, in Fouke, Arkansas, and had lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Docia Green, her husband, Jack Stout, one daughter, Sandra Patterson, one son-in-law, Tommy Patterson, one grandson, Michael Lach, seven brothers, and one sister.
txktoday.com
Genie “Meme” Page-Roberts
Genie “Meme” Page-Roberts, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in a local hospital surrounded by her family. Ms. Genie was born June 23, 1950 in Atlanta, Texas and was a resident of the Texarkana area. She was a homemaker and a Game of Thrones Enthusiast. She loved to spend time with her family. Her family was the highlight of her life. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Herb Roberts; her parents, Jack Page and Wana Adelle (Foster) Nash and one brother, Richard “Little Rick” Nash.
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
txktoday.com
Alva Roxie Reed Anderson
Alva Roxie Reed Anderson 99, of Hooks, Texas went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1923, in Nashville, Arkansas to Reuben and Donie Reed. Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Odes Anderson and siblings, Bessie Jo Anderson, Reuben Jewel Kelm, Perry Reed, Hazel Sharp, Dessie Sharp, and Gracie Westfall, son-in-law Kerry Moore, and her granddaughter, Stephanie Nettles Pearson.
lightandchampion.com
Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau
The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
txktoday.com
Jessica Franco Juarez
Jessica Franco Juarez, 33, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Jessica was born on April 8, 1989, in Mexico to Miguel Franco Monzon and Juana Juarez. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Justin S, Braun officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Jessica will lie in state Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 8 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 6 pm Sunday with visitation to follow until 8 pm.
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teachers to get $1,000 bonus ahead of holiday
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved retention bonuses for teachers in the district on Wednesday. The district approved the use of $600,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during their board meeting on November 16. The ESSER fund allows districts to use the money to support teacher retention efforts.
txktoday.com
Heritage Home Health and Hospice First-Ever Friendsgiving in Texarkana
Heritage Home Health and Hospice hosted its first-ever Friendsgiving event yesterday at the Southwest Center. The event was open to all Texarkana nursing facilities and featured food, games, and fellowship. In attendance were folks from several assisted living communities, local firefighters, Heritage helpers, and vendors providing senior information such as HealthCare Express, Visiting Angles, Kelli Ashbrook Insurance, Altzhimers Alliance, and East Funeral Home.
The Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway
Thanksgiving is next week, and The Salvation Army of Texarkana is helping families in need.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
txktoday.com
LifeShare Blood Center Offering Free Turkey or Ham to Holiday Donors
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mistletoe Market – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. 5200 Convention Plaza Dr.
KSLA
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
txktoday.com
Joe Walter Baker
Joe Walter Baker, SR 64, of Foreman, AR passed November 10, 2022. Funeral Service Saturday, November 19, 2022 12:00 at Oscar Hamilton Gym Foreman, AR with Rev. Clevester Rofle, Eulogist. Burial in Alford French Cemetery.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
Comments / 0