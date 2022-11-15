Read full article on original website
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
We Tried Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty. It Hits The Mark, And We're Sorry It's Seasonal
When you think about Wendy's, that popular but perennial runner-up in the American fast-food world, what's the first foodstuff that comes to mind? Is it the arterial assault that is the Baconator? Is it the nearly perfect Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich? Is it the chili or the baked potato, two decidedly less common fast food menu items that are nonetheless staples at Wendy's? Or is it the Frosty? If so, you're far from alone. While sure, maybe McDonald's really does have the best french fries in fast food, maybe In-N-Out's burgers reign supreme, and yes, it can be hard to beat the prices at Jack in the Box (here's looking at you, tacos!), when it comes to a frozen treat, the Wendy's Frosty really is hard to beat.
Sam's Club Just Dropped Their Hot Dog Combo To $1.38
We've all heard the old adage that you shouldn't shop for groceries when you're hungry. In one study, according to Reuters, research revealed that grocery shoppers purchased a higher ratio of high-calorie foods to low-calorie foods closer to dinnertime when compared with shoppers who were at the same store earlier in the day. At Sam's Club, one way to help prevent those shopping-while-hungry impulse buys would be to stop in the store's café for a bite to eat before hitting the aisles.
The Food Delivery Job Alton Brown Had In College
Chefs do not emerge from the womb knowing how to cook. It's a fact that every celeb who's wielded a knife on the Food Network started somewhere before rising to television fame. For example, Guy Fieri, a chef whose net worth amounts to $40 million, started off selling pretzels out of a cart, per Guy Fieri Foundation This helped fund his education in France. Rachel Ray, who's now worth $100 million, worked at Macy's selling food and candy. Others, like Trisha Yearwood of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," came from outside of the culinary realm from places like country music, or "nuclear energy policy" for Ina Garten, per Vox.
Skittles Responded To Harry Styles Being Hit By The Candy On Stage
Musician Harry Styles has once again been hit with a flying object at one of his concerts. This time, it was with Skittles, but in the past, it's been numerous random objects such as chicken nuggets. Per Variety, the British singer was hit with chicken nuggets during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Styles took the event like a champ, asking, "Who threw the chicken nugget? I don't eat chicken, sorry! I don't eat meat." Something as harmless as a chicken nugget didn't cause him any grief, but another incident saw him crouch in pain after being hit in the groin area with a bottle (per New York Post). Still, the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner reacted calmly, simply saying, "Now that's unfortunate."
Why Jon Taffer Once Said He'd Never Work With Any Food Network Chefs
"Bar Rescue" may have turned Jon Taffer into a household name, but the business consultant and entrepreneur spent several decades climbing the ranks of the hospitality industry before people recognized him as a mogul, according to National Today. Over the course of his career he's grown from a bartender in West Hollywood in 1973, to bar owner in 1989, to television personality in 2011.
Why Duff Goldman Doesn't Simplify Recipes For Kids - Exclusive
Simple is not something Duff Goldman does. As head baker and owner of Charm City Cakes and star of the show "Ace of Cakes," Goldman brought to life spectacular creations combining cake decorating and engineering. Now, Goldman has entered the world of cooking education for children. In addition to his show "Duff's Happy Fun Baking Time," Goldman has published two children's books, the newest of which is "Super Good Cookies for Kids."
Reddit Just Spotted Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries Being Tested
Popular fast food chain Taco Bell introduced a few new menu items that will be available at various participating locations for a limited time, according to a press release. The first item is Taco Bell's 7-Layer Nacho Fries, and it's available around the United States starting November 17, 2022. It comes piled high with seasoned fries, black beans, sour cream, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, ground beef, and new guacamole.
The Sheet Pan Eggs That Beat Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay is a renowned chef and tv personality who knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking. On his eponymous show, "Beat Bobby Flay," professional chefs challenge Flay to cook their signature dish, which can be savory or sweet. Even though the show has aired for 30 seasons, contestants don't win all too often. Flay's been in the business long enough to know how to create depth of flavor in all his dishes and has a wide array of culinary knowledge. His friend and mentor chef Jonathan Waxman shared that the only way a contestant could win would be to cook to their strengths and not Flay's. While he started his career cooking Southwestern cuisine, he has since opened restaurants focused on Mediterranean and Italian cuisines (per Vital Vegas). Flay often shares his tips and tricks with his fans via Food Network and his social media accounts.
GBBO Fans Are Thrilled Over Last-Minute Star Baker Clinch
The Star Baker from the Season 13 semi-finals of the "The Great British Bake Off" hasn't gotten quite as much attention as his fellow contestants. He's been a far cry from Janusz, for example, who's constantly making fans laugh on TikTok and with his antics in the baking tent. Then there's Carole, who had Twitter heartbroken after her breakdown during Biscuit Week, and Sandro, who attracted viewers with no interest in baking to watch GBBO purely for his charm (via Twitter).
How Tia Mowry Upgrades Her Mashed Potatoes - Exclusive
Here at Mashed, we take mashed potatoes quite seriously (for obvious reasons). According to Bon Appétit, Yukon Gold potatoes are the best kind to use, as they contain a natural butter flavor for a more intense taste. There are many ways the side can be cooked, as some prefer their mashed potatoes heavy and creamier versus light and fluffy. If you fall in the latter group, you should grab russet potatoes that are high in starch.
Duff Goldman's Daughter Calls Him 'Turkey Dada' For Thanksgiving
We all know Duff Goldman as the "Ace of Cakes," but did you know he is also an ace of cosplay? On several occasions, he has delighted people by showing up to events in zany costumes. This past spring, Goldman appeared in the Season 7 premiere of "The Masked Singer"...
TikTok Is In Stitches Over A Fresh Nuggets Wendy's Debacle
It's not difficult to find a fast food chain today. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are 197,163 fast food locations in the United States as of 2022. It's pretty wild to think about how ubiquitous fast food has become when the concept has only been around for just over 100 years. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the first fast food eatery was White Castle. The first location opened in Kansas in 1921.
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Stuffed Puffs Launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallows
Cinnamon Toast Crunch came in at number five on the Kiplinger list of America's top 19 breakfast cereals. Per Snack History, General Mills released the crunchy, sweet, cinnamon-y squares in 1984, and Food Manufacturing reported that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most popular cereal in the U.S. on Amazon in 2021, just beating Rice Krispies.
The Cheetos Duster Now Exists, And It Works Just Like A Nutribullet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. KitchenAid, General Electric, Samsung, and Whirlpool — mention any of these names to an average person on the street and you'll most likely be told that these companies are well-known manufacturers of kitchen appliances and equipment. But add "Cheetos" to that list and you'll probably be looked at with confusion. What does Cheetos, a cheese-flavored corn puff snack hawked by a sunglasses-wearing cheetah straight out of the radical 1990s, have to do with kitchen appliances?
Gail Simmons Explains The Challenges Of Making An Edible Cocktail Cup - Exclusive
The holidays are here, and a new cocktail from Kahlúa and Cocktail Courier comes with them this year. This isn't just any old cocktail kit, though. Kahlúa tapped the talent of cookbook writer and TV presenter Gail Simmons to come up with a cocktail that will truly take any holiday gathering to the next level. The cocktail created by Simmons features a classic espresso martini. But this time, instead of having the drink poured into the traditional stemware, Simmons brought some holiday magic to it and created an edible cocoa cup vessel for the martini. Now you can have your drink and eat it too.
Elton John Is Celebrating His Farewell Tour With A Vegan Fast Food Collab
Pretty much everyone has heard of singer and superstar Elton John, whether you know him from his catchy songs or his incredible charity work. He was fairly unknown until he performed eight shows at the popular rock club Troubadour in Los Angeles the week of August 25, 1970, per the Los Angeles Times. Since then, John has become arguably "the most successful solo male in the history of the American charts and the third most successful artist overall," according to his website bio. He's earned one diamond album, 32 platinum and multi-platinum albums, and 21 gold albums over his music career and countless awards, and now he's going on one last world tour.
You've Got To Try Andy Murray's Caddyshack Restaurant - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The moment you walk into Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant, you're greeted by a cozy atmosphere complete with wood paneling and plaid upholstered booths surrounding a backlit bar. Nothing will catch your eye quite like the memorabilia all around the restaurant celebrating all things golf, Bill Murray, and "Caddyshack." More than 20 years after the "Caddyshack" film starring Bill Murray was released, his brother, chef Andy Murray, opened the namesake restaurant in 2001 in St. Augustine, Florida — at the World Golf Village, no less. In 2018, a second location opened in Rosemont, Illinois, outside Chicago.
Mashed Survey: What's The Best Condiment To Put On A Burger That's Not Ketchup?
Ketchup has long been the condiment of choice when it comes to adding flavor to a hamburger. For many, this preference has its origins in childhood. After all, many kids like to play it safe, opting for what they know. Since ketchup is often slathered on everything from French fries to chicken fingers, this familiar taste is likely perceived as a great flavor enhancer for burgers as well.
