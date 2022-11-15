ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?

PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
krwg.org

Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county have decided to withdraw a lawsuit they filed early this week seeking to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day. One of the GOP supervisors in Cochise County said Wednesday they did not want to interfere with the likely recount in the race for Arizona attorney general. The Republican and Democratic candidates are so close a recount appears likely. A recount will be triggered once the state accepts the election certifications from all 15 Arizona counties if the two candidates are within .5% of each other. The judge assigned to the case dismissed it on Thursday.
ABC 15 News

Recounts on tap in Arizona races as county counts end

The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders hoped to recount all the Election Day ballots is set to meet Friday to certify the results of last week's election, a move the other 14 counties will follow and that will trigger a recount in at least one statewide race.
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors

With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner

Arizona GOP chairwoman drops lawsuit to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona, has dropped her legal challenge to a subpoena for phone records from the Jan. 6 committee. Ward dropped the lawsuit days after the Supreme Court denied her emergency request to block the subpoena by a 7-2 margin. Before being denied by...
knau.org

Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law

Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who...
AZFamily

About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona

Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
