KTAR.com
What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?
PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
krwg.org
Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount
PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county have decided to withdraw a lawsuit they filed early this week seeking to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day. One of the GOP supervisors in Cochise County said Wednesday they did not want to interfere with the likely recount in the race for Arizona attorney general. The Republican and Democratic candidates are so close a recount appears likely. A recount will be triggered once the state accepts the election certifications from all 15 Arizona counties if the two candidates are within .5% of each other. The judge assigned to the case dismissed it on Thursday.
ABC 15 News
Recounts on tap in Arizona races as county counts end
The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders hoped to recount all the Election Day ballots is set to meet Friday to certify the results of last week's election, a move the other 14 counties will follow and that will trigger a recount in at least one statewide race.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state’s last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration. Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
PHOENIX - Democrat and incumbent Kathy Hoffman has conceded in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction against Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman released the following statement on Nov. 17:. "After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me...
Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs says she’ll call a special session on abortion law
Planned Parenthood Arizona endorsed Hobbs, believing she will veto strict abortion laws at the capitol. The post Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs says she’ll call a special session on abortion law appeared first on KYMA.
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead. Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
Washington Examiner
Arizona GOP chairwoman drops lawsuit to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona, has dropped her legal challenge to a subpoena for phone records from the Jan. 6 committee. Ward dropped the lawsuit days after the Supreme Court denied her emergency request to block the subpoena by a 7-2 margin. Before being denied by...
fox10phoenix.com
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
knau.org
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who...
AZFamily
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
statepress.com
Here are the results for the propositions from the 2022 Arizona midterm elections
Students across Arizona turned out to vote through early ballots and in person on Nov. 8. Over a week after the ballot boxes closed, the results for all the Arizona ballot propositions have emerged. Proposition 128 – NO After citizens voted against the passing of this proposition, the legislature...
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
Fronteras Desk
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
KTAR.com
Incoming Arizona schools chief Tom Horne plans back-to-basics approach to learning
PHOENIX – Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Tom Horne said Arizona schools will operate differently on his watch, including renewed focus on academics and tighter discipline. “Many [teachers] have complained to me they want to teach but they can’t because under social/emotional learning they have to play what they described...
