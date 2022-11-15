ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

FBI identifies one suspect in bomb threat calls at HBCUs

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the agency has zeroed in on one suspect following a string of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) made earlier this year. The surge in bomb threats started Jan. 5, when Howard University and seven other historically Black institutions were...
Idaho Capital Sun

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
JACKSON, MS
TheDailyBeast

‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
SANDUSKY, OH

