Read full article on original website
Related
FBI Identifies Boy Who Made Threats Against 50+ HBCUs, Churches
A minor boy is responsible for a series of threats made against over 50 HBCUs, churches, and other institutions.
FBI identifies one suspect in bomb threat calls at HBCUs
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the agency has zeroed in on one suspect following a string of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) made earlier this year. The surge in bomb threats started Jan. 5, when Howard University and seven other historically Black institutions were...
FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs
WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency's director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country.
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
North Carolina teen charged as adult in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods; Motive remains a mystery
North Carolina officials have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of murdering teenagers Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, on Sept. 17.
Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
One of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a Gwinnett County gas station was denied bond Thursday....
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another conviction in the kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury has convicted one of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnappers. She’s the 3-year-old girl kidnapped out of Birmingham housing community back in 2019. Her body was found dumped in a landfill a week after she vanished. The case has been ongoing...
Georgia Officials Investigating Police Officers Seen On Video Beating Black Man in Prison Cell
Yet another police beating has been captured on video and has gone viral. Investigators are looking into the latest incident, which was filmed at a jail in Camden County, Georgia on Sept. 3. According to The Associated Press, the video shows five deputies jumping on Jarrett Hobbs, who was booked...
Confessed Florida cold case murderer now suspected in serial killings, police say
A man who was already behind bars for bludgeoning a woman to death has now confessed to murdering Linda Little in 1991 and is being eyed as a possible serial killer.
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Pennsylvania dad accused of burying daughter, 6, in backyard hole as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Ben Crump Calls for Hate Crime Charges After Kentucky Student's Arrest
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called for hate crime charges to be filed against a University of Kentucky student who was seen on video yelling racial slurs at a college employee. In the video shared by Crump on Monday morning, 22-year-old Sophia Rosing, who was later arrested, can be seen...
FBI Links One Juvenile To Dozens Of HBCU Bomb Threats
More than 50 racially-motivated threats rocked the nation's Black colleges earlier this year.
No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car
Authorities say a district attorney will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door
Comments / 1