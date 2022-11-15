Read full article on original website
Kathy Hoffman concedes race for schools chief to Tom Horne
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman has conceded the race to Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman, a Democrat, says her campaign came up short after a hard-fought race and that serving as the state’s schools chief has been among the greatest honors of her life. Hoffman was elected in 2018 and served one term.
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who...
Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win
Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to concede in the Arizona Senate race. Masters on Tuesday joined other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. However, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has not conceded a day...
NAU to give free tuition to members of Arizona's 22 tribes
Northern Arizona University will cover the tuition for all members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes starting in fall 2023. The Access2Excellence initiative, known as or A2E, was announced earlier this year and provides full tuition coverage for all new first-time undergraduate students with a family income of $65,000 a year or less beginning in the fall of 2023.
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1980 killings of two people is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper is scheduled to die by lethal injection...
