Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
Adele fans can ‘die happy’ after finally seeing her show in Las Vegas
Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the...
SFGate
CBS News Suspends Twitter Posting ‘In Light of the Uncertainty’ About Musk-Owned Social Platform
CBS News is halting its activity on Twitter over Elon Musk’s turbulent and potentially devastating moves following his takeover of the company. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said in a report about the latest chaos at the company on the “CBS Evening News” Friday.
Comments / 0