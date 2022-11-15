ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Complex

LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
KTLA.com

Look behind the scenes of KTLA’s new set

It’s the setting of every KTLA newscast and now it’s brand new!. “We wanted a set that would better reflect Southern California,” explained Scott Altus, director of Creative Services at KTLA 5. KTLA has a new studio that’s light, bright, cutting edge and distinctively SoCal. “We...
whatnowlosangeles.com

Two Pasadena Pals Are Bringing Their Brewery to Bellflower

The Exchange Bellflower — an event and workspace for creatives and small businesses in LA and SoCal — will acquire Driven Beer Company in March 2023, according to Co-Founder Kristofer Dangcil. Longtime friends Kristofer Dangcil and David Chaney conceived the project in 2012 after “a weekend of wobbly...
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24

Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
SFGate

Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass was elected the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking the reins in the nation's second-largest city during an intense period of soul-searching as it reels from a racism scandal and seeks fresh answers to seemingly intractable problems like homelessness and corruption.
easyreadernews.com

Chef fusion in Rancho Palos Verdes

Terranea’s signature restaurant, Mar’Sel, and the resort complex itself, have new chefs. The two newcomers are very different people, doing very different jobs. Many people who have visited Terranea have never thought about the logistics of having a hotel, golf course, and eight restaurants at the far end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Guests arrive at all hours, and employees are ready to greet, feed, house, and pamper them. Multiple restaurants and bars present the largest challenge, where the resort has just had changes at the top level.
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
laloyolan.com

Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw

There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
