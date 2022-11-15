Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
KTLA.com
Look behind the scenes of KTLA’s new set
It’s the setting of every KTLA newscast and now it’s brand new!. “We wanted a set that would better reflect Southern California,” explained Scott Altus, director of Creative Services at KTLA 5. KTLA has a new studio that’s light, bright, cutting edge and distinctively SoCal. “We...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Two Pasadena Pals Are Bringing Their Brewery to Bellflower
The Exchange Bellflower — an event and workspace for creatives and small businesses in LA and SoCal — will acquire Driven Beer Company in March 2023, according to Co-Founder Kristofer Dangcil. Longtime friends Kristofer Dangcil and David Chaney conceived the project in 2012 after “a weekend of wobbly...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24
Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
SFGate
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles mayor
LOS ANGELES - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass was elected the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking the reins in the nation's second-largest city during an intense period of soul-searching as it reels from a racism scandal and seeks fresh answers to seemingly intractable problems like homelessness and corruption.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
easyreadernews.com
Chef fusion in Rancho Palos Verdes
Terranea’s signature restaurant, Mar’Sel, and the resort complex itself, have new chefs. The two newcomers are very different people, doing very different jobs. Many people who have visited Terranea have never thought about the logistics of having a hotel, golf course, and eight restaurants at the far end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Guests arrive at all hours, and employees are ready to greet, feed, house, and pamper them. Multiple restaurants and bars present the largest challenge, where the resort has just had changes at the top level.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
Comments / 0