Killeen, TX

Police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery at Killeen IHOP

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery at a Killeen IHOP on Monday.

Police said they responded just before 9 p.m. to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway. The man entered the restaurant and sat at a table before he displayed a firearm and demanded money.

"The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash," said police. "The suspect was wearing gloves and had a medical mask over his face."

The suspect was also seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a hood over his head, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Kenneth Boston
3d ago

These are some Stupid people how much money do you think you will get by robbing the store are customers ?.

old dirty bastard
3d ago

y’all didn’t think my man’s was about that business?? Mask and gloves on? really?

