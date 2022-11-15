Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
The best cases for the M2 iPad Pro
In October, Apple updated the iPad product line with a few new devices, includingiPad Pro models with an M2 chip. Here are the best cases to buy to protect the high-end device. The company...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles
Apple's beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID. The company previously tested the design on its beta website in October. When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra deals debut at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The first majorApple Watch Ultra discounts have debuted at Amazon, with prices dipping to as low as $739. Shoppers can save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra this weekend at Amazon, with the ecommerce...
Apple Insider
Astropad Studio, Luna update adds iPad Pro Hover support, more gestures
Astropad is updating both its Astropad Studio and Luna Display to add support for the M2iPad Pro models, including the new Hover Mode for the Apple Pencil. Wednesday's update of the Astropad Studio app...
Apple Insider
Flash deal: AirPods Pro 2 crash to $197.99 today only, record low price
Amazon-owned Woot has slashed the price of Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to a record low $197.99 in its latest earlyBlack Friday sale. The $197.99 price represents a $52 discount on 2022 AirPods...
Apple Insider
Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station review: Middling specs, not enough ports, high price
Modern portable power stations should meet some minimum requirements for consideration, and the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X struggles to meet any. The Goal Zero Yeti 1000X is a medium-sized power station with few outgoing ports and a middling capacity of 983Wh. It works as a power backup system that can provide an iPhone with about 82 full charges or can run a 71W refrigerator for 14 hours.
Apple Insider
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music
Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets of AirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and it features two performers dancing to "Puff" by Bhavi & Bizarrap. Together the pair bond...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 17: 8% off Apple Polishing Cloth, Xbox Elite Core controller for $100, $110 off Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor, more
Thursday's best deals include $100 off an upgraded M2 MacBook Air, a Gryphon AX WiFi 6 Mesh Router for $250, Beats Solo 3 for $125, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Apple Insider
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 3-month Apple TV+ & Apple Music trials
Microsoft is offering members of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription extended trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Starting November 16, Ultimate members can claim a free three-month trial of either service -- or both -- on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. The offer is for Ultimate members who don't already have a subscription to Apple TV+ or Apple Music.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 beta gets 'Rapid Security Response' update
There's not yet much known about the updates which is obviously a critical security fix of some sort. The update is very small, weighing in at less than 100 MB. There are some peculiar details about it. It is removable by the user. Additionally, it does not appear folded into new downloads of the iOS 16.2 beta 3 that was made available on Tuesday afternoon.
Apple Insider
New Apple TV 4K gets fix for storage space bug
Apple has released tvOS 16.1.1, which fixes a bug that would prevent the 128GB Apple TV 4K from installing apps after 64GB was filled. The third-generation Apple TV 4K released in 2022 has a 128GB storage option for the first time. A bug within tvOS was causing some users to be able to access only 64GB of that internal storage before running into an error.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 16: AirPods Pro for $135, up to $100 off M2 iPad Pro, Xbox Series S for $250, more
Wednesday's best deals include $50 off Apple Watch Series 8, 10.9-inch iPad for $399, 50% off a Sam's Club membership, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on...
Apple Insider
How to use the Finder's Connect to Server window
ThemacOS Finder provides a variety of easy server connection options. Here's how to use the Connect to Server window in Finder to easily mount and use remote network volumes as if they were local drives.
Apple Insider
Apple says it's too late to get iPhone 14 Pro online before Christmas
Apple has shared "Order By" dates for online purchases to ensure arrival before Christmas for many of its products -- and some key deadlines have already passed. These are the latest dates to order holiday gifts with free shipping. In most cities, shoppers can get in-stock items from their local Apple Store as late as December 24 when choosing Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery.
Apple Insider
VMware Fusion 13 adds Windows 11 virtualization for Apple Silicon Macs
Macs using VMware Fusion 13 can now run the ARM version of Windows 11 onApple Silicon in a virtual machine that has support for OpenGL 4.3. VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase...
Apple Insider
Apple's entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup has historically long wait times
Wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro models are reaching extreme levels two months after launch, and the lower-end models aren't making up for demand. In a note to investors from UBS investment bank seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt found that wait times for iPhone 14 Pro models have increased once again. Using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, UBS says that wait times across most markets, including the US, have reached around 34 days.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television
When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn't Apple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas -- and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast. William Gallagher and Wesley Hilliard go in...
Apple Insider
Third iOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, iPadOS 16.2 public betas with Freeform available
Apple has seeded the third public beta versions of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Ventura to members of its software testing program. The third public beta versions of the new software updates should be essentially identical to the third developer beta counterparts, which were released on Tuesday.
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro 1TB, $70 off AppleCare
This earlyBlack Friday deal offers the lowest price we've seen on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU chip and a 1TB SSD. Plus, save $70 on three years of AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Flash deal: Apple's loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro drops to record low price for 24 hours
Packed with upgrades, including a 32-core GPU, this M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is $424 off thanks to an earlyBlack Friday flash deal. The high-end retail spec (MK1A3LL/A) in Space Gray features Apple's top-of-the-line...
