Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
ringsidenews.com
Crowd Shot Of AEW Dynamite This Week Shows Reality Of Low Turnout
On November 16th, 2022, AEW Dynamite was held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Even before the event started, we reported that ticket sales did not sellout the venue by about 1,000 available seats. It appears that AEW really failed to draw in more fans because the arena appeared sparse, to say the least.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear
MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Offer To Another Released Superstar
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a common thing and fans never knew when one of their favorite Superstars was going to get cut from the main roster or NXT. Bronson Reed happened to be one of the names that got released from the company and he has since gone on to work as JONAH in companies like NJPW and Impact Wrestling. However, it seems that WWE officials want to bring JONAH back into the fold as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has made him an offer.
411mania.com
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
stillrealtous.com
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
lastwordonsports.com
25 Years Later: Rick Rude Appears on WWF Raw and WCW Nitro on the Same Night
Often considered to be one of the best wrestlers to never capture the WWE world title, the late Rick Rude boasts a legendary career all his own. His accomplishments include, but aren’t limited to, the WWF Intercontinental Championship, NWA American Heavyweight Championship, and 3 WCW International World Heavyweight Championship reigns. This bouncer turned professional wrestler is remembered for his undeniable charisma, his “Ravishing” persona making him one of the most effective villains of his time. Historically, Rick Rude is also known for a significant moment in wrestling, when he appeared on WWF Raw is War and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night: November 17, 1997.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Deactivates Twitter Account
Twitter is a busy place and it came sometimes get clouded with negativity from people who target WWE stars such as Kayla Braxton. Recently Kayla commented on Candace Cameron Bure’s take on putting Christianity back in Christmas movies, and she posted an Instagram story sharing some of the responses.
Comments / 0