Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents turn to police departments for help with furnaces

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents' concerns about their furnaces have surfaced since the lake effect snow storm began on Thursday. In both Cheektowaga and West Seneca, police departments took to social media, asking people to make sure their vent pipes were clear of snow. "Emergency calls are starting to come...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

UB, Buffalo State cancel classes on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, among others, canceled classes on Friday, citing lake effect snow moving into Western New York. The cancellation includes all classes and activities. "The Governor’s office has directed the university to assign telecommuting for all non-essential staff who can...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake effect snow storm slams South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the City of Buffalo, this storm has hit South Buffalo the hardest. The driving ban was lifted for the northern half of the city on Friday, but was put back in place from William Street down due to the heavy snow that fell early in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

