Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
Report: Tops shooting suspect to plead guilty to charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are reports that the Tops shooting suspect will plead guilty to state charges. A family member of one of the mass shooting victims confirmed this information with 2 On Your Side. Payton Gendron faces 25 counts, including ten counts of first degree murder. The shooting...
Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
Erie County issues travel advisories for north towns, driving ban remains in effect for Buffalo, south towns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Effective immediately, Erie County has updated the travel ban to a travel advisory for Grand Island, City of Tonawanda, Town of Tonawanda, Clarence, Newstead and Amherst. A travel ban remains in effect for those towns south of downtown Buffalo. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the...
Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting
AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Residents turn to police departments for help with furnaces
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents' concerns about their furnaces have surfaced since the lake effect snow storm began on Thursday. In both Cheektowaga and West Seneca, police departments took to social media, asking people to make sure their vent pipes were clear of snow. "Emergency calls are starting to come...
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
In-person visitations remain on hold at Erie County Holding and Correctional facilities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office wanted to remind the public that in-person visitations at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility are still on hold due to COVID and other respiratory illnesses at the sites. According to the news release, as of...
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
UB, Buffalo State cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, among others, canceled classes on Friday, citing lake effect snow moving into Western New York. The cancellation includes all classes and activities. "The Governor’s office has directed the university to assign telecommuting for all non-essential staff who can...
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for 87-year-old man in Erie County cancelled
AMHERST, N.Y. — A missing vulnerable adult alert was issued for 87-year-old Curtis Thompson on Monday night.
Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York marks six months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out about safety concerns at work. "My name ain't Clark Kent," said one security guard, who asked...
Roswell Park selects Buffalo-based Joe's Deli for campus cafe operation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo deli has landed its second contract on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Joe’s Deli will open in December in the lobby of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The deli, based on Hertel Avenue, will offer fresh...
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 7 p.m. Friday, 66 inches of snow had fallen in Orchard Park, New York since the start of the lake effect event.
Lake effect snow storm slams South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the City of Buffalo, this storm has hit South Buffalo the hardest. The driving ban was lifted for the northern half of the city on Friday, but was put back in place from William Street down due to the heavy snow that fell early in the day.
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in CompassCare arson investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with the arson at CompassCare in Amherst. The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst. FBI investigators say...
14-year-old boy in stable condition after overnight shooting, Buffalo Police say
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after being shot overnight just west of Eggert Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road and the 33, Buffalo Police said. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was treated.
Children's Tylenol, other medicines are in short supply on WNY shelves
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stores in Western New York where children's Tylenol and Motrin would normally be sold were empty. 2 On Your Side went inside four area stores, including a pharmacy where over-the-counter children's pain and fever medications are sold. There were no infant and children's liquid acetaminophen and...
